Emlea Plant Double Alternative To Cream 250Ml

4.4(39)Write a review
Product Description

  • Blend of Lentil Protein and Plant Oils
  • Elmlea Plant Double 250ml is our delicious, dairy free multipurpose 100% plant based cream alternative. It has a wonderfully creamy taste perfect for whipping up in desserts, pouring over pudding or stirring in to sauces or pasta for richer, creamier results. Emlea Plant Double is suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and those looking for a healthier dairy alternative. It is also gluten free, lactose free and totally free from artificial colours and flavours.
  • Plant based alternative that pours, cooks and whips just like a dairy cream. Totally free from artificial flavours and preservatives. Over double the shelf like versus dairy cream (from filling and before opening).
  • Elmlea Plant Double helps make the most ordinary dishes extraordinary. Whip, cook or pour into your favourite dishes for a creamy, rich flavour that is 100% plant based. The perfect fridge essential for busy families, Elmlea Plant Double stays fresher for longer.
  • Emlea is a registered trademark of Upfield.
  • 100% Plant Based Double cream alternative
  • Perfect for whipping, cooking & pouring
  • Gluten Free
  • Lactose Free
  • Free from artificial flavours
  • Free from artificial preservatives
  • 100% plant based, Vegan certified
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Protein Preparation (Water, 1.1% Lentil Protein), 31% Vegetable Oils (Palm *, Rapeseed), Sugar, Modified Com Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilizers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant (Carotene), *Elmlea is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

For Best Before Date See LidKeep refrigerated. After opening consume within 5 days. Do Not Freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Elmlea UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy1207 kJ/288 kcal
Fat31 g
- of which saturated18 g
Carbohydrates2.1 g
- of which sugars1.3 g
Protein0.6 g
Salt0.11 g
39 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

TO BE HONEST I DID NOT NOTICE ANY DIFFERENCE. I US

5 stars

TO BE HONEST I DID NOT NOTICE ANY DIFFERENCE. I USE IT IN MY COFFEE WHICH MAKES IT MUCH NICER THAN JUST MILK AND ALSO USE IT TO ADD TO A BOWL OF TINNED FRUIT WOULD RECOMMEND IT

one of the best alternative creams available

5 stars

one of the best alternative creams available

Great alternative to dairy cream

4 stars

My daughter is Vegan and it made a good alternative to dairy cream. However it’s not yet available in all Tesco stores. Looking forward to this being rectified

A healthier alternative to real cream, delicious w

4 stars

A healthier alternative to real cream, delicious with Tesco raspberries

A godsend

5 stars

Since I have become intolerant to dairy products this is a godsend as I can still make and eat desserts with my family and enjoy the creaminess. You would be be hard put to tell the difference between this and dairy cream, please don’t ever stop selling it.

Great

5 stars

I use it in cooking and to pour over fruit. It can be used in coffee etc. it’s very versatile.

Just as good as cream

4 stars

I buy this product as I'm lactose intolerant, but it tastes just as good as real cream and the rest of the family can't tell the difference. It has a much longer shelf life than real cream which is also useful.

I cant tolerate cows milk any more which was a gre

5 stars

I cant tolerate cows milk any more which was a great sadness as I love cream. Elmlea Plant is a marvellous substitute though. I don't think you can tell the difference between this and "normal" cream. it whips as well. I serve it up without mentioning it is plant based and no one seems to have noticed!

Excellent substitute

5 stars

Excellent substitute

Tastes like the real thing

5 stars

Lovely product tasting like real cream.

1-10 of 39 reviews

