Emlea Plant Double Alternative To Cream 250Ml

TO BE HONEST I DID NOT NOTICE ANY DIFFERENCE. I USE IT IN MY COFFEE WHICH MAKES IT MUCH NICER THAN JUST MILK AND ALSO USE IT TO ADD TO A BOWL OF TINNED FRUIT WOULD RECOMMEND IT
one of the best alternative creams available
Great alternative to dairy cream
My daughter is Vegan and it made a good alternative to dairy cream. However it’s not yet available in all Tesco stores. Looking forward to this being rectified
A healthier alternative to real cream, delicious with Tesco raspberries
A godsend
Since I have become intolerant to dairy products this is a godsend as I can still make and eat desserts with my family and enjoy the creaminess. You would be be hard put to tell the difference between this and dairy cream, please don’t ever stop selling it.
Great
I use it in cooking and to pour over fruit. It can be used in coffee etc. it’s very versatile.
Just as good as cream
I buy this product as I'm lactose intolerant, but it tastes just as good as real cream and the rest of the family can't tell the difference. It has a much longer shelf life than real cream which is also useful.
I cant tolerate cows milk any more which was a gre
I cant tolerate cows milk any more which was a great sadness as I love cream. Elmlea Plant is a marvellous substitute though. I don't think you can tell the difference between this and "normal" cream. it whips as well. I serve it up without mentioning it is plant based and no one seems to have noticed!
Excellent substitute
Tastes like the real thing
Lovely product tasting like real cream.