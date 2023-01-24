We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Gordon Ramsay Vibrante Bianco 750Ml

3.9(8)Write a review
Gordon Ramsay Vibrante Bianco 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gordon Ramsay Vibrante Bianco 750Ml
  • Pale straw in colour with notes of white flowers and aromas of fresh green apple and white peach this wine is vibrant and juicy on the palate. It has a refreshing acidity with a long mineral finish and can be enjoyed with seafood risotto or a fresh capresse salad.
  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowed Italian winemaker. Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends.
  • This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing regions, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale straw in colour with notes of white flowers and aromas of fresh green apple and white peach this wine is vibrant and juicy on the palate

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Buontalenti SRL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alberto Antonini

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The white grapes are pressed at 8 Celsius degrees in a vacuum bladder press to avoid oxidation and kept with the skins for 6 hours to have a gentle extraction of flavours and aromas; the juice is then settled for 24 hours and rack off the big lees, fermentation happens at a low temperature which ranges from 12-15 Celsius degrees to preserve the integrity and intensity of the aromas.

History

  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowned Italian winemaker Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends. This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing regions, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.

Regional Information

  • A unique cross regional blend from the rugged coastal region of Abruzzo famed for its reliability to produce consistent and good quality wines with Tuscan Vermentino bringing minerality and freshness to the blend. The average age of the vineyards is 10 years with the fruit picked using a combination of hand and machine harvest.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • By:
  • W1745,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Terrible

1 stars

This wine is awful no taste whatsoever definitely not worth the money. Gordon Ramsay and Tesco you should be ashamed of this the quality is dreadful would even give it 1 star

Gorgeous !

5 stars

Gorgeous wine I’m normally a oyster bay girl but this I got on offer and loved it !! Feels posh and tastes expensive! Will buy again if on offer .

Great Italian white wine

5 stars

Great Italian white wine

This Italian wine is sharp, acidic and nasty; we a

2 stars

This Italian wine is sharp, acidic and nasty; we are not going to drink it, it is so unpleasant.

Beautifully balanced Italian White

5 stars

Lovely balance of fruit and acidity. If you like an Italian white you have to try this one. Dangerously easy drinking!

Not for me

3 stars

first Glass, Wonderful after that no. Very sharpe and too acidic

Buy this wine....

5 stars

... if you want to taste Gordon Ramsey's sweat. But, all things considered, a fine French white with a hint of hibiscus and perhaps a touch of lime leaf tea. So, I guess I shouldn't have left such a poor review at first. I will amend my score to accurately represent my opinion.

Delicious white wine.

5 stars

Delicious white wine. Tastes like a wine you would get in a restaurant. Light tasting.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here