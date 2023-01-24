Gordon Ramsay Vibrante Bianco 750Ml

Terrible
This wine is awful no taste whatsoever definitely not worth the money. Gordon Ramsay and Tesco you should be ashamed of this the quality is dreadful would even give it 1 star
Gorgeous !
Gorgeous wine I’m normally a oyster bay girl but this I got on offer and loved it !! Feels posh and tastes expensive! Will buy again if on offer .
Great Italian white wine
This Italian wine is sharp, acidic and nasty; we are not going to drink it, it is so unpleasant.
Beautifully balanced Italian White
Lovely balance of fruit and acidity. If you like an Italian white you have to try this one. Dangerously easy drinking!
Not for me
first Glass, Wonderful after that no. Very sharpe and too acidic
Buy this wine....
... if you want to taste Gordon Ramsey's sweat. But, all things considered, a fine French white with a hint of hibiscus and perhaps a touch of lime leaf tea. So, I guess I shouldn't have left such a poor review at first. I will amend my score to accurately represent my opinion.
Delicious white wine.
Delicious white wine. Tastes like a wine you would get in a restaurant. Light tasting.