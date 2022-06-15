We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Max Strong Double Coat Peanut Jalapeno & Cheese 175G

2.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Max Strong Double Coat Peanut Jalapeno & Cheese 175G
£ 1.99
£11.38/kg

Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
680kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2265kJ

Product Description

  • Jalapeno & Cheese Flavour Coated Peanuts
  • - Walkers Max spicy jalapeño & cheese flavour coated peanuts
  • - Irresistible, double coated peanuts with a jalapeño kick for a bolder taste experience - perfect with beer
  • - This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in
  • - No artificial colours and no added MSG
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Walkers Max double coated peanuts. The irresistible peanut packed with bold crunch and flavour. Enjoy the ultimate taste experience in every bite! Max Spice Max Satisfaction.
  • Discover our full Walkers Max potato crisps range. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo and Max are registered trademarks. Walkers Max Strong is a trademark. ©2021
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (38%), Rice Flour, Starch (from Wheat and Maize), Sunflower Oil, Jalapeno and Cheese Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Mature Cheddar Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Flavouring, Spice Extract (Paprika, Capsicum, Chilli Pepper), Acid (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Salt, Colours (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Soya, Almond, Cashew, Walnut, Hazelnut, Brazil Nut and Pistachio. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help at: www.walkers.co.uk
  • Not Completely Satisfied? Tell us why, where purchased and send the packet(s) and contents to:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 274777

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g(%*) Serving
Energy2265kJ680kJ(8%*)
-543kcal163kcal(8%*)
Fat34g10g(15%*)
of which Saturates4.9g1.5g(7%*)
Carbohydrate44g13g
of which Sugars6.3g1.9g(2%*)
Fibre3.1g0.9g
Protein14g4.1g
Salt2.1g0.63g(11%*)
This pack contains 5-6 servings--
(*) Reference Intake of an average adult ( 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Individual needs may vary depending on physical exercise and other factors--

Safety information

REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.

View all Dried Fruit, Nut & Seed Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love them!

5 stars

I love these! Honestly don’t go off the negative reviews, they’re really tasty. Not as hot as the crisps but really moreish

Disappointed

2 stars

I was really excited to try these but they're like any other coated nut. The jalapeño and cheese flavour doesn't come through at all. I wouldn't buy again. Don't waste your money.

Lacking Flavour

2 stars

Lacking Flavour - I expected a very strong powerful flavour - very disappointing - will not buy again.

Won't be buying again!

1 stars

Max? Strong? Jalapeno? Cheese? Walkers, you could try these words as they are more apt, Weak, Bland, Flavourless, Can't even taste the peanuts! Buy this snack if you want to find out what its like to lose your sense of taste.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here