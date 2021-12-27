Quorn Vegetarian Ham Roast 400G

Really like this roast
I like this roast, I enjoy the smoky flavour and can have a tasty roast with other families, it is good to slice leftovers for sandwiches. Good value. I wish it was lactose free /vegan as well as gluten free to be suitable for all the family
Like pulled pork, but without the pork. 👍
I had been looking for this and the beef style Quorn roasts for ages, have yet to try a beef one, but we had this ham style one yesterday for Christmas's dinner. It was lovely, the texture is just like pulled meat, not so dense as the original, beige Quorn roast but really light yet filling. I'd definitely get this again as it would be just as good for our regular Sunday's dinner. When cooking any of these Quorn roasts, I recommend that you don't pierce the film anywhere near as many times as the instructions suggest. Just give them a couple of small stabbings, one at each end on the same side, this keeps much more of the juices in the product, we find these a tad dry if too much of the juicy stuff escapes onto the oven tray. As usual, we had the remainder of the roast for a couple of supper rolls, on brown with a wee bit of cheese and a scoosh of garlic mayonnaise. Mmm, drooling at the thought, wish there were some left for the breakfast!
Very poor
The texture is very soft and a touch slimy. Not nice in my opinion. The flavour is very mild and not good, synthetic tasting and just awful. I tried chopping it up and frying it with fried rice but even then the texture stayed very soft and weird! Considering the rapid quality increase in meat free products in recent years, this is one that really doesn’t work at all
Tasty and good value.
If you like quorn ham you will obviously like this. Very good value at £2 and a welcome addition to the quorn range. I will definitely be buying again.
Absolutely awful!
Agree with other poster.....why does everything veggie now have to taste like meat? I want savoury but not attempts at meat taste......ugh!!
I have tried many vegetarian/vegan products - some
I have tried many vegetarian/vegan products - some good - some utterly disgusting!! In my opinion, this is definitely one of the better options!
Do not have this as a roast!
Tastes and smells exactly like frankfurter hot dogs. Not good with a roast dinner and gravy! The kids liked it, might get it again with finger rolls and onions for hot dogs.
Delicious hot with new potatoes, veg & parsley sau
Delicious hot with new potatoes, veg & parsley sauce, leftovers cold in sandwiches. Excellent!
Great Product. Glad it's back.
Really tasty ! Makes a lovely Sunday dinner with roast potatoes, green and a white onion sauce. I'm so pleased it's back on the shelves.
Delicious
The Quorn ham roast is good quality. Great alternative with a roast dinner. I will definitely buy again.