Quorn Vegetarian Ham Roast 400G

3.7(13)Write a review
Quorn Vegetarian Ham Roast 400G

Per Cooked 1/4 Pack (86g)

Energy
457kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ/127kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour roast, made with mycoprotein
  To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • This succulent and meat free ham roast is a must-have for a delicious dinner with all the trimmings! Try with a honey-routs tasty glaze for some seriously good flavour.
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (65%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavourings (contains Smoke Flavouring, Colour: Iron Oxide), Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Smoked Water

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family., Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and inner plastic tray.
Pierce the film at least 6 to 7 times around the roast, but do not remove, leaving metal end clips in place. Preheat oven and baking tray to 220ºC/Fan 200ºC/Gas 7. Cook on the middle oven shelf. Product will be very hot. Stand for 5 mins. This will allow the Roast to cool slightly and any expansion of the skin to relax before touching.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
  • https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as oven cooked) Per 100g(typical values as oven cooked) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy531kJ/127kcal457kJ/109kcal
Fat4.0g3.4g
of which saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.9g4.2g
of which sugars0.4g0.1g
Protein15g13g
Salt1.4g1.2g
Serves 4--
13 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Really like this roast

5 stars

I like this roast, I enjoy the smoky flavour and can have a tasty roast with other families, it is good to slice leftovers for sandwiches. Good value. I wish it was lactose free /vegan as well as gluten free to be suitable for all the family

Like pulled pork, but without the pork. 👍

5 stars

I had been looking for this and the beef style Quorn roasts for ages, have yet to try a beef one, but we had this ham style one yesterday for Christmas's dinner. It was lovely, the texture is just like pulled meat, not so dense as the original, beige Quorn roast but really light yet filling. I'd definitely get this again as it would be just as good for our regular Sunday's dinner. When cooking any of these Quorn roasts, I recommend that you don't pierce the film anywhere near as many times as the instructions suggest. Just give them a couple of small stabbings, one at each end on the same side, this keeps much more of the juices in the product, we find these a tad dry if too much of the juicy stuff escapes onto the oven tray. As usual, we had the remainder of the roast for a couple of supper rolls, on brown with a wee bit of cheese and a scoosh of garlic mayonnaise. Mmm, drooling at the thought, wish there were some left for the breakfast!

Very poor

2 stars

The texture is very soft and a touch slimy. Not nice in my opinion. The flavour is very mild and not good, synthetic tasting and just awful. I tried chopping it up and frying it with fried rice but even then the texture stayed very soft and weird! Considering the rapid quality increase in meat free products in recent years, this is one that really doesn’t work at all

Tasty and good value.

5 stars

If you like quorn ham you will obviously like this. Very good value at £2 and a welcome addition to the quorn range. I will definitely be buying again.

Absolutely awful!

1 stars

Agree with other poster.....why does everything veggie now have to taste like meat? I want savoury but not attempts at meat taste......ugh!!

I have tried many vegetarian/vegan products - some

5 stars

I have tried many vegetarian/vegan products - some good - some utterly disgusting!! In my opinion, this is definitely one of the better options!

Do not have this as a roast!

1 stars

Tastes and smells exactly like frankfurter hot dogs. Not good with a roast dinner and gravy! The kids liked it, might get it again with finger rolls and onions for hot dogs.

Delicious hot with new potatoes, veg & parsley sau

5 stars

Delicious hot with new potatoes, veg & parsley sauce, leftovers cold in sandwiches. Excellent!

Great Product. Glad it's back.

5 stars

Really tasty ! Makes a lovely Sunday dinner with roast potatoes, green and a white onion sauce. I'm so pleased it's back on the shelves.

Delicious

5 stars

The Quorn ham roast is good quality. Great alternative with a roast dinner. I will definitely buy again.

