Tropical Vibes Lemonade Ocean Blue 300Ml

Product Description
- Lemon & Blueberry Flavour Drink
- Ride the wave with Ocean Blue. Sweet with a citrusy twist, refresh yourself like a Boss. Keep the vibe alive!
- Real Lemon Bits
- Keep the Vibe Alive!
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (6%), Lemon Pulp (0.1%), Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (0.01%), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Antioxidant: Alpha-Tocopherol, Flavours, Colour: Brilliant Blue FCF
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- JRP Foods,
- Suite 715,
- 8 Shepherd Market,
- Mayfair,
- London,
- W1J 7JY.
- tropicalvibes.info
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|186kJ/44kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|11g
|of which sugars
|11g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0g
