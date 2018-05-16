New
Tesco Finest British Roasting Potatoes 3Kg
- Energy
- 1814kJ
-
- 432kcal
- 22%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Potatoes.
- This Nemo variety has been expertly developed for its fluffy texture and rich taste. Developed by trusted growers across the UK, this variety has been expertly developed to benefit from the best attributes of potatoes native to the Andes. The result is a potato that cooks quickly and its rich golden flesh and fluffy texture make the perfect roast potatoes.
- Pack size: 3.001KG
Information
Ingredients
Potato
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Oven - Perfect Roast Potatoes.
200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 45 minutes.
Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters.
Parboil the potatoes for 5 minutes.
Pre-heat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish.
Drain the parboiled potatoes and place the pieces in the roasting dish and place in the oven for 45 minutes until the potatoes are golden and crispy.
Oven - Simple roast and wedged potatoes
200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 30mins
Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly.
Leaving the skins on and slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges.
Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 tbsp of olive oil.
Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Hob - Mash
Peel the potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces.
Place in a saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired.
Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender.
After draining, return to the warm hob for 1 minute to dry.
Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste.
Mash until creamy smooth and serve.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical 250g serving contains
|Energy
|726kJ / 173kcal
|1814kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|66.0g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|6.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.22mg
|0.55mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When roasted according to instructions.
|-
|-
