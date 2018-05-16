Tesco Finest British Roasting Potatoes 3Kg

Wash before use.

Oven - Perfect Roast Potatoes.

200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 45 minutes.

Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters.

Parboil the potatoes for 5 minutes.

Pre-heat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish.

Drain the parboiled potatoes and place the pieces in the roasting dish and place in the oven for 45 minutes until the potatoes are golden and crispy.

Oven - Simple roast and wedged potatoes

200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 30mins

Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly.

Leaving the skins on and slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges.

Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 tbsp of olive oil.

Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Hob - Mash

Peel the potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces.

Place in a saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired.

Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender.

After draining, return to the warm hob for 1 minute to dry.

Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste.

Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.