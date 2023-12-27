We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Creamy Truffles Mini Eggs Chocolate Bag 74g

Galaxy Creamy Truffles Mini Eggs Chocolate Bag 74g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 10.6g
Energy
248kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2340kJ

Milk chocolate eggs with an aerated chocolate centre (33%).Find out more at ra.org
Little truffle filled chocolate eggs that are great for Easter egg hunts, if you can bear to share that is...Unwrap each delicate egg to indulge in the delicious smooth Galaxy chocolate and creamy truffle centre
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 74G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter¹, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass¹, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Wheat, Barley.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 10.6g

Net Contents

74g ℮

