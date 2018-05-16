New
Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg 234G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a KitKat bunny and a KitKat bunny pouch bag (milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including cereal and wafer pieces (6%)).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- www.kitkat.co.uk
- www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- "Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Bunny Giant Egg! The KITKAT Bunny Giant egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg, a 55g pack of mini bunnies and a 29g mini bunny. KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, the newest addition; KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Have you tried our new Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg?
- KitKat Bunny
- Contains 1 serving
- Mini KitKat Bunny
- Contains 5 servings
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 8 servings
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1x 55g bag of Mini Kit Kat Bunnies and 1x 29g Kit Kat Bunny
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 234G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- KitKat Bunny
- Know Your Servings
- Per Bunny = 1 Serving
- Mini KitKat Bunny
- Know Your Servings
- Per Bunny = 1 Serving
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604,
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
234g
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1x 55g bag of Mini Kit Kat Bunnies and 1x 29g Kit Kat Bunny
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- KitKat Bunny
- Mini KitKat Bunny
- Milk Chocolate Egg
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cereal and Wafer Pieces (Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Cellulose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Buttermilk (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bunny
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|650kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|156kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|31.4g
|9.1g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|16.1g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|14.6g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1x 55g bag of Mini Kit Kat Bunnies and 1x 29g Kit Kat Bunny
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- KitKat Bunny
- Mini KitKat Bunny
- Milk Chocolate Egg
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cereal and Wafer Pieces (Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Cellulose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per mini bunny
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|247kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|59kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|31.4g
|3.5g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|1.9g
|20g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|6.1g
|260g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|5.5g
|90g
|6%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1x 55g bag of Mini Kit Kat Bunnies and 1x 29g Kit Kat Bunny
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- KitKat Bunny
- Mini KitKat Bunny
- Milk Chocolate Egg
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2214kJ
|417kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|530kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.4g
|3.3g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.4g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|11.3g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different age
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.