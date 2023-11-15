We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Ml
image 1 of Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Mlimage 2 of Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Mlimage 3 of Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Ml

Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Ml

4.6(201)
Write a review

£4.50

£2.25/100ml

Provoke Touch of Silver Intensive Cond 200ml
Touch of Silver Intensive Conditioner improves hair health & structure in just one wash.Formulated with restorative proteins from our keratin repair complex, this rich & creamy conditioner targets dry, damaged hair to help rebuild & protect its structure. Combined with a nourishing blend of anti-ageing properties & optical brighteners, hair is left smooth, moisturised & shiny.
Experts in Colour ActivationAgainst Animal Testing
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Betaine, Panthenol, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-39, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Linalool, Acid Violet 43

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

Results in just 1 washWet hair, Smooth, 3 min, RinseOptimal results achieved when used after our brightening shampoo. For daily colour maintenance between toning, use our colour care shampoo & conditioner.Use once a week or every other wash.

View all Colour Care & Purple Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here