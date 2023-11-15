Provoke Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner 200Ml

Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed. Keep out of reach of children.

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed. Keep out of reach of children.

Use once a week or every other wash.

Optimal results achieved when used after our brightening shampoo. For daily colour maintenance between toning, use our colour care shampoo & conditioner.

Touch of Silver Intensive Conditioner improves hair health & structure in just one wash. Formulated with restorative proteins from our keratin repair complex, this rich & creamy conditioner targets dry, damaged hair to help rebuild & protect its structure. Combined with a nourishing blend of anti-ageing properties & optical brighteners, hair is left smooth, moisturised & shiny.

