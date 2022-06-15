Tesco Pesto Pasta 465G

Delicious pesto pasta
Goes well with salad supper or as a side for bbq or buffet. Similar to spinach and pesto pine nut pasta in taste but much more of it for the price.
I am a pesto lover and have bought plenty of pesto/pasta based salads in the paste and have loved them but this is just vile. The pasta is slimy and swimming in the sauce which I didn't recognise as mayonnaise based. The flavour is very strange and doesn't taste like pesto at all. I hate throwing food away but had to bin this.
The Pesto is too runny and the pasta is swamped in it, spoilt it.