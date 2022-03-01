Tesco Kitchen Foil 30M

Excellent.
strong, versatile, good quality, and value for money what more could we ask for? 10/10
Will definitely not be buying again.
Only bought as Bacofoil has not been in stock for weeks. Poor quality. Tears easily and everything sticks to it when used for cooking, even when brushed with oil. Doesn't even tear cleanly from the pack.
Please bring this back as soon as possible. Excell
Please bring this back as soon as possible. Excellent quality and lasts ages. Plus it fits into my kitchen drawer perfectly.
tinfoil
great quality and 30m lasts for a long time would recommend
Much thinner than the old product
I used to buy the 30m Tesco Strong Foil which was good thick foil, and was great for baking things like fish fingers and oven chips. This new product has replaced the strong foil, it's much thinner but the same price as the strong foil was. This new thinner foil is easier to rip when turning food that gets a little stuck to it during cooking, meaning grease leaks through onto the baking tray. It's fine for wrapping food for storage though, like sandwiches.
Rubbish
Compared to the strong foil for the same price, this foil is rubbish and rips as you try to use it.
dreadful stuff, more fragile than tissue paper. Br
dreadful stuff, more fragile than tissue paper. Bring back the 30m string foil roll!
This has recently been changed. Same price but no
This has recently been changed. Same price but no longer strong foil and sticks to food/rips easily. No an impressive replacement. First world problem!
Wrapping sandwiches up to take to work
Wrapping sandwiches up to take to work
I wish it was wider. I think most things need abou
I wish it was wider. I think most things need about 450mm in length.