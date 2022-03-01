We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Kitchen Foil 30M

3.3(11)Write a review
Tesco Kitchen Foil 30M

Product Description

  • kitchen foil.
  • 290mm x 30M Approx. Stores leftovers. Lines oven trays. Makes your roasts
  • Pack size: 30M

Information

Produce of

Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Push in the tabs on the end of box to hold the roll in place. Always keep foil in its box to avoid damaging the roll.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Core. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Excellent.

5 stars

strong, versatile, good quality, and value for money what more could we ask for? 10/10

Will definitely not be buying again.

1 stars

Only bought as Bacofoil has not been in stock for weeks. Poor quality. Tears easily and everything sticks to it when used for cooking, even when brushed with oil. Doesn't even tear cleanly from the pack.

Please bring this back as soon as possible. Excell

5 stars

Please bring this back as soon as possible. Excellent quality and lasts ages. Plus it fits into my kitchen drawer perfectly.

tinfoil

5 stars

great quality and 30m lasts for a long time would recommend

Much thinner than the old product

2 stars

I used to buy the 30m Tesco Strong Foil which was good thick foil, and was great for baking things like fish fingers and oven chips. This new product has replaced the strong foil, it's much thinner but the same price as the strong foil was. This new thinner foil is easier to rip when turning food that gets a little stuck to it during cooking, meaning grease leaks through onto the baking tray. It's fine for wrapping food for storage though, like sandwiches.

Rubbish

1 stars

Compared to the strong foil for the same price, this foil is rubbish and rips as you try to use it.

dreadful stuff, more fragile than tissue paper. Br

1 stars

dreadful stuff, more fragile than tissue paper. Bring back the 30m string foil roll!

This has recently been changed. Same price but no

3 stars

This has recently been changed. Same price but no longer strong foil and sticks to food/rips easily. No an impressive replacement. First world problem!

Wrapping sandwiches up to take to work

5 stars

Wrapping sandwiches up to take to work

I wish it was wider. I think most things need abou

3 stars

I wish it was wider. I think most things need about 450mm in length.

