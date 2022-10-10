Tesco Quad Strength Apple Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

No added sugar, better taste
The taste of this is remarkable and is better for not having added sugar.
Too strong
Too strong! Nearly impossible to measure the required amount. Much prefer the discontinued double strength version.
It's amazing how far this cordial goes , very refreshing too, great price
Lovely!
I love this squash, especially mixed with sparkling water. Very refreshing.
Tasty and good value
My daughter will drink nothing else. Good value for money. Can be added just to slightly flavour water as well as more if it’s a glass of squash.
Best avoided, unpleasantly acidic.
Pretty unpleasant, acidic taste that leaves a nasty tang at the back of my throat that makes me cough. Mixing it with the high juice blackcurrant makes something that's ok, but I won't get it again.
Not An Improvement
Unfortunately for me and my family who used to love the double strength Apple Squash, this Quad strength is just not an improvement. My adult son who used to love the double strength, could barely finish his glass of the quad strength variety. Lucky for my family, we only have the one bottle to get through and only because I hate food waste. I will not be purchasing another bottle of this squash, that no longer tastes of apples. Such a shame that the original double strength has been discontinued.
Absolutely awful. Really hard for a child to judge
Absolutely awful. Really hard for a child to judge how much to use. The smell is so strong, I will not be buying it again.
Should have left it alone
Don't like the new quadruple strength it's really hard to judge the amount needed. I can see why they did it to save plastic but it's at the expense of flavour
Disappointing
I'd been drinking the double strength for a long time,I found it very refreshing. This new one tastes nice but it irritates my throat. Unfortunately I won't be buying this new one.