Tesco Quad Strength Apple Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

One glass

Energy
22kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (40%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Concentrates (Apple, Hibiscus, Molasses), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal22kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
11 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No added sugar, better taste

5 stars

The taste of this is remarkable and is better for not having added sugar.

Too strong

2 stars

Too strong! Nearly impossible to measure the required amount. Much prefer the discontinued double strength version.

It's amazing how far this cordial goes , very refr

5 stars

It's amazing how far this cordial goes , very refreshing too, great price

Lovely!

5 stars

I love this squash, especially mixed with sparkling water. Very refreshing.

Tasty and good value

5 stars

My daughter will drink nothing else. Good value for money. Can be added just to slightly flavour water as well as more if it’s a glass of squash.

Best avoided, unpleasantly acidic.

2 stars

Pretty unpleasant, acidic taste that leaves a nasty tang at the back of my throat that makes me cough. Mixing it with the high juice blackcurrant makes something that's ok, but I won't get it again.

Not An Improvement

1 stars

Unfortunately for me and my family who used to love the double strength Apple Squash, this Quad strength is just not an improvement. My adult son who used to love the double strength, could barely finish his glass of the quad strength variety. Lucky for my family, we only have the one bottle to get through and only because I hate food waste. I will not be purchasing another bottle of this squash, that no longer tastes of apples. Such a shame that the original double strength has been discontinued.

Absolutely awful. Really hard for a child to judge

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Really hard for a child to judge how much to use. The smell is so strong, I will not be buying it again.

Should have left it alone

2 stars

Don't like the new quadruple strength it's really hard to judge the amount needed. I can see why they did it to save plastic but it's at the expense of flavour

Disappointing

3 stars

I'd been drinking the double strength for a long time,I found it very refreshing. This new one tastes nice but it irritates my throat. Unfortunately I won't be buying this new one.

1-10 of 11 reviews

