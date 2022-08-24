Schwartz Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Sauce 30G

Odd taste
Sorry not impressed with the taste, it has a stronger taste than the ordinary cheese sauce mix, but it tasted odd, a bit like when your cheese is going off and has that sweaty cheesy odour. Yuk! it ruined my cauliflower cheese. Back to making my own
Edible but unpleasant. Normally Schwartz products
Edible but unpleasant. Normally Schwartz products are great. This sauce has a very odd flavour, I can’t place it but it isn’t cheese. I checked reviews to see if I somehow got a bad batch as it tasted so strange. Seems I’m not alone. I couldn’t give this no stars so gave it 1.
Avoid this one ...
Ghastly! Schwartz packet sauces are usually very good and will continue to buy but this one's well bad. Bought 4 on offer throwing the other 3 away unfortunately.
Yuck! This sauce just tasted horible.
