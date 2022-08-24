We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Sauce 30G

1.5(4)Write a review
£0.90
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • A sauce mix with Extra Mature Cheddar cheese flavour for smooth, creamy and rich sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 5-10 Mins
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • No Hydrogenated Fats
  • Full of Flavour
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Natural Flavourings, Somerset Cheese Powder (8%)(Cheddar Cheese Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid))(from Milk), Sea Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Add:
  • - 300ml semi-skimmed Milk
  • 2 Easy Steps
  • 1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan.
  • 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened.
  • Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the sauce mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in milk and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure sauce is piping hot before serving.
  • Try Something Different... Layer with pasta sheets and beef ragu to make a flavourful baked lasagne, drizzle over nachos with crispy bacon and sliced chillies or top steamed vegetables with the sauce, sprinkle with breadcrumbs and bake until golden for a delicious veg bake.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1502kJ256kJ3%
-355kcal61kcal
Fat4.2g1.6g2%
of which saturates2.5g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate65.4g8.4g3%
of which sugars1.6g3.6g4%
Fibre1.1g0.1g-
Protein13.3g3.6g7%
Salt8.75g0.74g12%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intakes of an average adults (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Packet Sauces, Mixes & Cook in a Bag

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Odd taste

3 stars

Sorry not impressed with the taste, it has a stronger taste than the ordinary cheese sauce mix, but it tasted odd, a bit like when your cheese is going off and has that sweaty cheesy odour. Yuk! it ruined my cauliflower cheese. Back to making my own

Edible but unpleasant. Normally Schwartz products

1 stars

Edible but unpleasant. Normally Schwartz products are great. This sauce has a very odd flavour, I can’t place it but it isn’t cheese. I checked reviews to see if I somehow got a bad batch as it tasted so strange. Seems I’m not alone. I couldn’t give this no stars so gave it 1.

Avoid this one ...

1 stars

Ghastly! Schwartz packet sauces are usually very good and will continue to buy but this one's well bad. Bought 4 on offer throwing the other 3 away unfortunately.

Yuck! This sauce just tasted horible.

1 stars

Yuck! This sauce just tasted horible.

