Starbucks Nescafe Dolce Gusto 12 Madagascar Vanilla Macchiato 132G

It’s ok at a push A Tesco Customer2nd July 2022 I found it quite tasteless Im sorry to say. Not as nice as the others in the brand. Would not buy again. Report

nice! A STARBUCKS Customer 4UK October 2021 This coffee is one of the best I've tried and definitely saves me a trip to Starbucks when I'm craving it! It has a very rich coffee taste with the sweet undertones of vanilla. Yummy!

vanilla A STARBUCKS Customer 21st September 2021 nice creamy coffee. couldn't really taste the vanilla in it though. there is also no instructions on which pod to put in the machine first or how much water goes in each pod. my dolce gusto machine doesn't have an automatic water tap it's manual so the first few were a funny taste until i got it right expensive pods what for they are

Starbucks vanilla macchiato A STARBUCKS Customer 20UK September 2021 I received these pods free as part of a voxbox campaign To start I'd like to say that I only gave these pods 4 stars because I really don't like vanilla coffee. Price point wise I think they're good value especially compared to going to an actual Starbucks every day but for me are too sweet for a daily coffee! The coffee itself tastes good but as I said I'm really not a fan of vanilla!

A budget friendly alternative to ordering Starbuck A STARBUCKS Customer 14th September 2021 Coffee pods for the Dolce Gusto machines can be expensive, so I usually buy the cheaper supermarket brand alternatives. I'd have liked the coffee or vanilla taste to the slightly stronger - I feel like both were quite subtle- but even so you can still taste the difference when compared to other brands. I usually get at least one Starbucks coffee delivered each week, so I'd consider swapping one of those deliveries out for one of these instead. I hope that pods can become more environmentally friendly in future. I know there are some recycling schemes but it would good if recycling these was made easier.

vanillatastic ! A STARBUCKS Customer 13th September 2021 perfect for when you need a relaxing time out, I'm absolutely loving this flavour and the pods are so easy to use to make your drink in simple quick easy steps. I prefer this to the caramel one now! I've going my knew fav! Thankyou to influentster and starbucks for sending me this box❤

Delicious, quick and such a treat! A STARBUCKS Customer 11th September 2021 I absolutely love these coffee pods. They are absolutely delicious and so easy to get a 'proper' coffee at home. As a mum to a toddler who is nocturnal a caffeine hit is often needed and a trip to Starbucks is too expensive to do every day! This is the next best thing and so much more affordable! These will definitely be on my shopping list from now on!

the perfect taste! A STARBUCKS Customer 11th September 2021 I'm not as much of a coffee drinker as I used to be but was very excited to receive this, was so easy to make and the taste was insane, the perfect blend of coffee and vanilla. I think the pods are very reasonably priced and I would most definitely buy again!

Finally - Starbucks at home! A STARBUCKS Customer 9UK September 2021 Received this product complimentary to test from Influencer and was so excited to try as vanilla lattes are my go to order! Product is extremely easy to use with the dolce gusto machines and it tastes exactly like the real thing from a barista. The vanilla is sweet without being overwhelming and the coffee is the true star of the flavour show. Makes me want to try the whole range of Starbucks products!