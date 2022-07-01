We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Plant Protein Moroccan Chickpea & Bell Pepper 400G

Heinz Plant Protein Moroccan Chickpea & Bell Pepper 400G
£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Per 400g can

Energy
913kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228kJ

Product Description

  • Moroccan Style Chickpea & Haricot Bean Soup
  • Heinz Plant Proteinz Soups are a range of flavour-packed soups made up of a carefully chosen combination of nutritious vegetables, pulses and spices. This Morrocan-inspired soup is packed with chickpeas, bell peppers and haricot beans. With 15g of plant protein per can, this is a flavoursome meal bursting with plant greatness.
  • 15g of Plant Protein per can
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Source of Fibre
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • Source of Fibre
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (50%), Vegetables (Green Peppers (5%) Onions, Celery, Carrots), Haricot Beans (5%), Chickpeas (4%), Modified Cornflour, Pea Protein Isolate, Roasted Red Pepper Puree (1%, Roasted Bell Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour), Harissa Paste (Chilli, Spices, Garlic, Salt), Flavourings, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Colour - Paprika Extract, Natural Fennel Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days. Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in a pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end
  • UK
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy228kJ913kJ
-54kcal218kcal11%
Fat0.6g2.3g3%
- of which saturates0.1g0.5g3%
Carbohydrate8.3g33.4g13%
- of which sugars2.0g7.8g9%
Fibre1.3g5.0g
Protein3.9g15.5g31%
Salt0.4g1.7g28%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Servings per can - 1---
34 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Tasty soup

4 stars

Nice and filling plus good to have in the cupboard.

Sweet and watery

2 stars

Quite disappointing. Expected a good vegetable taste but it was overly sweet and watery. Bought as part of a promotion. wouldn't buy again

Tasty and Healthy Soup

4 stars

I liked the taste of this plant based soup. It was nice to be able to buy an alternative variety of soup from the normal ones i buy. Looking forward to trying another different soup from the Heinz Plant Protein range soon.

Proper meal in a can

5 stars

This is more than a soup. For me, it is a small dinner and large lunch. Really filling due to the protein content. Nice spice also, and depth of flavour that you wouldn't typically get in can of soup. I bought this as part of a promotion initially, but I now buy it weekly whether on promotion or not.

Very satisfying soup

5 stars

This is a lovely soup with great flavour. Nice and thick it is very satisfying as a light meal. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Good filling healthy soup

5 stars

a spicy filling thick soup. healthy and chunky. bought on a promotion but will buy again

Very nice soup

5 stars

Love the flavour of this soup as its a bit different to yhe norm. Mmmmm

Not for me

1 stars

Very thick, sweet smelling soup. Doesn't look appetising. A mouthful is bland, but then your hit with spices. Few mouthfuls in, couldn't eat the rest. Not for me. *Bought this as part of a promotion*

good cupboard standby…

4 stars

tasty and filling can be eaten as is or add cheese on the top - as a base for dahl - combined with leftovers and baked in a pie - bought as part of a promotion it is a bit pricey …

Thick and tasty

4 stars

Nice soup, lovely flavours, love the chickpea, a bit expensive though but nice for a treat

