Heinz Plant Protein Moroccan Chickpea & Bell Pepper 400G

Tasty soup
Nice and filling plus good to have in the cupboard.
Sweet and watery
Quite disappointing. Expected a good vegetable taste but it was overly sweet and watery. Bought as part of a promotion. wouldn't buy again
Tasty and Healthy Soup
I liked the taste of this plant based soup. It was nice to be able to buy an alternative variety of soup from the normal ones i buy. Looking forward to trying another different soup from the Heinz Plant Protein range soon.
Proper meal in a can
This is more than a soup. For me, it is a small dinner and large lunch. Really filling due to the protein content. Nice spice also, and depth of flavour that you wouldn't typically get in can of soup. I bought this as part of a promotion initially, but I now buy it weekly whether on promotion or not.
Very satisfying soup
This is a lovely soup with great flavour. Nice and thick it is very satisfying as a light meal. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Good filling healthy soup
a spicy filling thick soup. healthy and chunky. bought on a promotion but will buy again
Very nice soup
Love the flavour of this soup as its a bit different to yhe norm. Mmmmm
Not for me
Very thick, sweet smelling soup. Doesn't look appetising. A mouthful is bland, but then your hit with spices. Few mouthfuls in, couldn't eat the rest. Not for me. *Bought this as part of a promotion*
good cupboard standby…
tasty and filling can be eaten as is or add cheese on the top - as a base for dahl - combined with leftovers and baked in a pie - bought as part of a promotion it is a bit pricey …
Thick and tasty
Nice soup, lovely flavours, love the chickpea, a bit expensive though but nice for a treat