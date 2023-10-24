We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 3 Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Creams 270Ml

Tesco 3 Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Creams 270Ml

4.3(108)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
908kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.3g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1335kJ / 320kcal

Vanilla ice cream covered with raspberry sauce, coated in white chocolate with meringue pieces.
DOUBLE DIPPED Vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce, white chocolate & meringue pieces
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Raspberry Sauce (13%)[Water, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Juice, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Glucose Syrup, Meringue Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

3 x 90ml e (270ml)

