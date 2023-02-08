Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 250G

We really like the product.
Nooo!
Didn’t like this. Only bought it because of the rave reviews and a higher percentage of hazelnut but very disappointed. Will stick to Nutella.
Chemical Taste!
chemical taste. Threw most of it away. Not nice at all.
this is the best hazlenut chocolate spread we have ever tasted!
this is the best hazlenut chocolate spread we have ever tasted!
My kids love for breakfast.
Smooth and creamy
So creamy and smooth just the thing to melt and serve over ice cream ,rather morish brought when on offer
too good
dangerous having this in the cupboard, doesnt hang around long and i cant blame just the kids! ten times better than a well known brand before they messed with the recipe anyway and no palm oil . bonus
Great taste
A great combination of chocolate and hazelnut. Bought as part of a promotion
Very interesting flavour
much better than expected and a delight to eat. very creamy and better than the competition.
Tasty spread
great on toast. looks more adult than my usual spread.