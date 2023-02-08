We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 250G

Product Description

  • Hazelnut and cocoa spread
  • Bonne Maman has developed a delicious hazelnut chocolate spread your family will love. Containing no palm oil, Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is made with top-quality, natural ingredients, including 20% hazelnuts. Carefully selected and gently roasted, the hazelnuts are combined with cocoa to develop a wonderfully chocolatey spread with subtle hints of hazelnut. Thanks to its delicately smooth texture and all-natural ingredients, you will enjoy Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread at breakfast and beyond, on bread, toast, croissants, brioche and crumpets as well as on crêpes and waffles. You may also love finding further uses for its new, contemporary glass jar.
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Hazelnuts 20%, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 5.5%, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts. For allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at room temperature, and away from light.Do not refrigerate. For enquiries please quote information on side of lid.

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • 46130 Biars-Sur-Cere,
  • France.
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,

Return to

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2299 kJ / 551 kcal
Fat34 g
of which saturates5.2 g
Carbohydrate53 g
of which sugars51 g
Fibre3.3 g
Protein6.7 g
Salt0.10 g
We really like the product.

5 stars

We really like the product.

Nooo!

2 stars

Didn’t like this. Only bought it because of the rave reviews and a higher percentage of hazelnut but very disappointed. Will stick to Nutella.

Chemical Taste!

1 stars

chemical taste. Threw most of it away. Not nice at all.

this is the best hazlenut chocolate spread we have

5 stars

this is the best hazlenut chocolate spread we have ever tasted!

My kids love for breakfast.

5 stars

My kids love for breakfast.

Smooth and creamy

5 stars

So creamy and smooth just the thing to melt and serve over ice cream ,rather morish brought when on offer

too good

5 stars

dangerous having this in the cupboard, doesnt hang around long and i cant blame just the kids! ten times better than a well known brand before they messed with the recipe anyway and no palm oil . bonus

Great taste

4 stars

A great combination of chocolate and hazelnut. Bought as part of a promotion

Very interesting flavour

5 stars

much better than expected and a delight to eat. very creamy and better than the competition.

Tasty spread

5 stars

great on toast. looks more adult than my usual spread.

