Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Booster Serum 30Ml

Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Bstr Serum 30ml

Pick a skin care concern – niacinamide will take it on. Simple 10% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) Booster Serum is so versatile and treats every skin type with kindness (from dry to oily and even sensitive skin). This multitasker is powered by high-performance, 88% naturally derived ingredients to supercharge your skin care routine for instant, visible results. 10% Niacinamide (vitamin B3) and 1% B5 hydrate, smooth and help strengthen and protect the skin barrier. This powerful skin care product regulates sebum production (avoiding greasiness and breakouts) and even helps to reduce enlarged pores, improving your skin’s texture. Like all Simple products, this face serum is dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, contains no harsh chemicals and is free from alcohol, mineral oils, artificial colours and perfume. This Simple product is also PETA-Approved Vegan – we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world. Shake, drop, dab – it’s that simple. After using a cleanser, apply our non-sticky, non-greasy serum alone, or mix a few drops into your favourite face moisturiser for dry skin for a super-quick skin care boost. Oh, and it’s fab under makeup too. Try cocktailing it with Simple 3% Hyaluronic Acid + B5** Booster Serum (add a few drops of each). It’s best not to combine niacinamide with vitamin C, as these two antioxidants play better when used separately. If you’d like to use both in your skin care routine, we’d recommend applying our Vitamin C + E + F** Booster Serum in the morning and then using our strengthening 10% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) Booster Serum as part of your night-time routine. *within the stratum corneum **percent value represents cumulative concentration in the formula

The strengthening kind! Simple 10% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) Booster Serum relieves dry skin, strengthens the skin barrier and protects sensitive skin from future threats This face serum is powered by 10% niacinamide (vitamin B3) and 1% B5 to deeply* hydrate and soften dry skin, making it smoother and more even-looking Along with moisturising dry skin and regulating sebum, this multi-action serum improves skin texture and elasticity, calms redness and irritation and reduces pore size and wrinkles A non-greasy, non-sticky serum = amazing skin care for sensitive skin! Containing 88% naturally derived ingredients, it’s safe to use on all skin types This Simple skin care product is PETA-Approved Vegan and contains no harsh chemicals, no alcohol, no mineral oils and no artificial colour or perfume This strengthening serum is the perfect partner to our 3% Hyaluronic Acid + B5** Booster Serum

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Niacinamide, Propanediol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Panthenol, Tapioca Starch, Coco-Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylyl Glycol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sclerotium Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Pantolactone, Tocopherol

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

30 ℮