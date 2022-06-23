We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Vegetable Pasta Hoops 400G

4.1(34)Write a review
Heinz Vegetable Pasta Hoops 400G

Per 1/2 can 200g

Energy
496kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ

Product Description

  • Hoops made with pasta from durum wheat semolina, carrot powder and cauliflower powder, in a tomato and sweet potato sauce.
  • Good pasta. Good times.
  • Heinz Hoops are a family favourite. And these are no different.
  • Only these are loaded with 30% more veg, making it easier than ever to get your fix, just with that added bit of fun!
  • 30% more veg
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (42%), Veg Hoops (40%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Carrot Powder (4%), Cauliflower Powder (1%)), Sweet Potato (12.7%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg.

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (850W): Use a covered microwaveable container. Heat for 1 1/2 minutes, stir. Heat for a further 1 minute.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 08005285 757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI**
Energy248kJ496kJ
-59kcal117kcal6%
Fat0.2g0.5g1%
- of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate12.4g24.8g10%
- of which sugars4.2g8.5g9%
Fibre1.3g2.5g
Protein1.7g3.3g7%
Salt0.4g0.8g14%
**RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Servings per can - 2---
34 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Great product and taste.

5 stars

Great product change from pasta and I think better for you although you wouldn't notice the difference in taste.Use as you would pasta hoops or beans.

What's the point?

1 stars

Normally Spaghetti hoops are the only thing I go for in tins. These don't taste nice and if you want more veggies in your diet, chuck some mushrooms in.

Great for lunch

5 stars

These pasta hoops are great for a lunch. Bought as part of a promotion

Similar to normal hoops

4 stars

These were bought as part of a promotion but we eat Heinz hoops anyway. they are not that much different from ordinary hoops but as I'm trying to eat less pasta they would be a good change to make. still have added sugar etc though.

Brilliant product just a bit pricey

5 stars

Brilliant product just a bit pricey

Brilliant and tastes great

5 stars

Brilliant vegetable hoops which taste really good. A lovely flavoured sauce. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Veg hoops

2 stars

Unfortunately my children didnt enjoy the taste and texture of these. I thought they were ok but pasta was very soft, I couldn’t tell there were extra vegetables added. These were purchaed as part of a promotion.

Very soft

2 stars

great for babies due to softness. for me I'll stick to baked beans. bought on a promotion

Could be better

3 stars

nothing special and worse than non vegan. very disappointing really as expected better from Heinz

Same

3 stars

These hoops tasted the same as normal but with added vegetables . They are good for little ones not keen on veg! Bought on promotion!

