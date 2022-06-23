Heinz Vegetable Pasta Hoops 400G

Great product and taste.
Great product change from pasta and I think better for you although you wouldn't notice the difference in taste.Use as you would pasta hoops or beans.
What's the point?
Normally Spaghetti hoops are the only thing I go for in tins. These don't taste nice and if you want more veggies in your diet, chuck some mushrooms in.
Great for lunch
These pasta hoops are great for a lunch. Bought as part of a promotion
Similar to normal hoops
These were bought as part of a promotion but we eat Heinz hoops anyway. they are not that much different from ordinary hoops but as I'm trying to eat less pasta they would be a good change to make. still have added sugar etc though.
Brilliant product just a bit pricey
Brilliant and tastes great
Brilliant vegetable hoops which taste really good. A lovely flavoured sauce. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Veg hoops
Unfortunately my children didnt enjoy the taste and texture of these. I thought they were ok but pasta was very soft, I couldn’t tell there were extra vegetables added. These were purchaed as part of a promotion.
Very soft
great for babies due to softness. for me I'll stick to baked beans. bought on a promotion
Could be better
nothing special and worse than non vegan. very disappointing really as expected better from Heinz
Same
These hoops tasted the same as normal but with added vegetables . They are good for little ones not keen on veg! Bought on promotion!