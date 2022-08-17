We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Tropical Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

3.9(18)Write a review
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
21kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar orange, mango and passionfruit juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (24%), Fruit Juices And Fruit Purées from Concentrate (16%) [Orange, Apple, Apricot Purée, Mango Purée, Guava Purée, Lemon, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Banana Purée, Passion Fruit], Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

18 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Refreshing

5 stars

Like the quadruple strength cordial and the tropical is lovely and refreshing

plenty of taste

5 stars

plenty of taste

too concentrated!

3 stars

although this squash tastes as nice as the double concentrate, this is a con! QUADRUPLE concentrate is ridiculous - its impossible to get the required amount mix correctly measured - you always put too much concentrate in, and you end up pouring some away and adding more water. This is not an economical way to buy squash.

Fabulous

5 stars

Really refreshing, great value,

Kids have really gone off this squash complaining

2 stars

Kids have really gone off this squash complaining about a horrible after taste it leaves in there mouth, preferred this squash when it was double strength

Fresh taste, good price

5 stars

Not keen on ordinary tap water, but this squash gives a nice refreshing taste and a convenient and economical way way to buy.

Quality ok but the flavour seems to change a bit

4 stars

Quality ok but the flavour seems to change a bit over the months but that could be me, sometimes it seems a bit sharper than others. Its ok though.

Very economical.

5 stars

This is my favourite squash. Not too acidic. Nice flavour and very refreshing.

Not very nice.

2 stars

I do not like it as much as the previous product which was 2 times concentrated. It is hard to use such a small amount and now tasted more of chemicals. Bring back the last one.

Great taste

4 stars

Taste is still good but its so difficult to judge how much squash I need now it's quadruple strength. Its either very too strong or far too weak

