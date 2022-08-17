Tesco Quadruple Strength Tropical Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Refreshing
Like the quadruple strength cordial and the tropical is lovely and refreshing
plenty of taste
too concentrated!
although this squash tastes as nice as the double concentrate, this is a con! QUADRUPLE concentrate is ridiculous - its impossible to get the required amount mix correctly measured - you always put too much concentrate in, and you end up pouring some away and adding more water. This is not an economical way to buy squash.
Fabulous
Really refreshing, great value,
Kids have really gone off this squash complaining about a horrible after taste it leaves in there mouth, preferred this squash when it was double strength
Fresh taste, good price
Not keen on ordinary tap water, but this squash gives a nice refreshing taste and a convenient and economical way way to buy.
Quality ok but the flavour seems to change a bit
Quality ok but the flavour seems to change a bit over the months but that could be me, sometimes it seems a bit sharper than others. Its ok though.
Very economical.
This is my favourite squash. Not too acidic. Nice flavour and very refreshing.
Not very nice.
I do not like it as much as the previous product which was 2 times concentrated. It is hard to use such a small amount and now tasted more of chemicals. Bring back the last one.
Great taste
Taste is still good but its so difficult to judge how much squash I need now it's quadruple strength. Its either very too strong or far too weak