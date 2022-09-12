Tesco Quadruple Strength Squash Orange Lemon & Pineapple 1.5L

Should come with a pipette
This need to come along with a syringe to measure out the tiny amount needed with each glass. Completely not practical and the taste also suffers. Bring back double strength please.
I like it only think I drink
Beautifully refreshing
Makes the most refreshing drink made with Tesco diet lemonade.
Too strong
i really love Tesco squashes and the double strength was perfect. But like so many have found its really difficult if not impossible to get the right strength with the quadruple strength. I end up pouring drink down the sink to try and get it right. Please go back to the double strength
Take a bottle every day to work last for ages
Good value and tastes great
The quality was good and tasted great just as good as other popular brands. Xx
Great flavour, great price, and you only need a ti
Great flavour, great price, and you only need a tiny amount to make a refreshing drink. The only slightly negative thing I can say about it, is that the bottle is a bit flimsy.
Love it 😂
No Indigestion
Normally I can’t drink squash have tried loads of different ones over the years. But then I found this one and it’s brilliant. Great tasting. No indigestion from it at all. And great strength. Buy it every week now.
Excellent
Very good quality and very strong Excellent