Tesco Quadruple Strength Squash Orange Lemon & Pineapple 1.5L

Tesco Quadruple Strength Squash Orange Lemon & Pineapple 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass

Energy
16kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar whole orange, lemon and pineapple juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (28%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Should come with a pipette

1 stars

This need to come along with a syringe to measure out the tiny amount needed with each glass. Completely not practical and the taste also suffers. Bring back double strength please.

I like it only think I drink

5 stars

I like it only think I drink

Beautifully refreshing

5 stars

Makes the most refreshing drink made with Tesco diet lemonade.

Too strong

2 stars

i really love Tesco squashes and the double strength was perfect. But like so many have found its really difficult if not impossible to get the right strength with the quadruple strength. I end up pouring drink down the sink to try and get it right. Please go back to the double strength

Take a bottle every day to work last for ages

5 stars

Take a bottle every day to work last for ages

Good value and tastes great

4 stars

The quality was good and tasted great just as good as other popular brands. Xx

Great flavour, great price, and you only need a ti

5 stars

Great flavour, great price, and you only need a tiny amount to make a refreshing drink. The only slightly negative thing I can say about it, is that the bottle is a bit flimsy.

Love it 😂

5 stars

Love it 😂

No Indigestion

5 stars

Normally I can’t drink squash have tried loads of different ones over the years. But then I found this one and it’s brilliant. Great tasting. No indigestion from it at all. And great strength. Buy it every week now.

Excellent

5 stars

Very good quality and very strong Excellent

