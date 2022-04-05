We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kallo Organic Stock Paste Vegetable & Mixed Herbs 100G

5(1)Write a review
Kallo Organic Stock Paste Vegetable & Mixed Herbs 100G
£2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Vegetable & Mixed Herbs Stock Paste
  • For all things Kallo and recipe inspiration, visit: www.kallo.com
  • design: bigfish.co.uk
  • EU Organic - ES-ECO-026-VAS, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, RSPO 4-0147-11-100-00
  • Organic
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • No artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt*, Potato Starch*, Sunflower Oil*, Sustainable Palm Fat*, Sugar*, Vegetables* 6% (Celery*, Onion*, Carrot*, Leek*, Parsnip*), Yeast Extract, Spices* and Herbs* (Garlic*, Lovage*, Turmeric*, Parsley*, Black Pepper*), *Organic ingredient

Allergy Information

  • See ingredients list for allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in fridge. On next use, leave to set outside the fridge for 1 min. Use within 3 months.See top of tube for best before end.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Stir into your dish while cooking for a naturally enriched flavour or use as a marinade. We suggest 1tbsp (15g) per recipe for 4 people, this tube contains on average 6 x 15g.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux BV,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam Zuidoost,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Drop us a line:
  • www.kallo.com/get-in-touch/
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g pasteper 15g pasteRDA % per 15g pastePer 125ml made as a stock
KJ15762363%59
Kcal3795714
Fat27.2g4.1g6%1.0g
OW Saturates7.6g1.1g6%0.3g
Carbohydrates30.2g4.5g2%1.1g
OW Sugars10.2g1.5g2%0.4g
Protein2.3g0.3g1%0.1g
Salt32.7g4.9g77%1.2g
* Each 15g is equal to 4 portions----
** 125ml is equal to 1 portion =15g paste diluted in 500ml water ----
View all Stock Cubes & Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Kallo stock pastes are all fantastic

5 stars

The veg paste is particularly good, it adds more taste than the cubes (which are already higher quality than other brands), I love them all, these really make a difference to the end result.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here