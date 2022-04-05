Kallo Organic Stock Paste Vegetable & Mixed Herbs 100G

Kallo stock pastes are all fantastic
The veg paste is particularly good, it adds more taste than the cubes (which are already higher quality than other brands), I love them all, these really make a difference to the end result.
Sea Salt*, Potato Starch*, Sunflower Oil*, Sustainable Palm Fat*, Sugar*, Vegetables* 6% (Celery*, Onion*, Carrot*, Leek*, Parsnip*), Yeast Extract, Spices* and Herbs* (Garlic*, Lovage*, Turmeric*, Parsley*, Black Pepper*), *Organic ingredient
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in fridge. On next use, leave to set outside the fridge for 1 min. Use within 3 months.See top of tube for best before end.
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g paste
|per 15g paste
|RDA % per 15g paste
|Per 125ml made as a stock
|KJ
|1576
|236
|3%
|59
|Kcal
|379
|57
|14
|Fat
|27.2g
|4.1g
|6%
|1.0g
|OW Saturates
|7.6g
|1.1g
|6%
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|30.2g
|4.5g
|2%
|1.1g
|OW Sugars
|10.2g
|1.5g
|2%
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.3g
|0.3g
|1%
|0.1g
|Salt
|32.7g
|4.9g
|77%
|1.2g
|* Each 15g is equal to 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** 125ml is equal to 1 portion =15g paste diluted in 500ml water
|-
|-
|-
|-
