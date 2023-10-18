So Eco Nail Clipper Trio Set Our commitment to sustainability. We plant a tree for every 100 products sold. See the impact of your purchase & check our progress. www.tree-nation.com/forest/soeco

A must have clipper set for perfect manicures & pedicures. Packaging made from materials that are ethically sourced, compostable, recyclable & biodegradable.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C154515 ® So Eco is a Registered Trademark. © Invogue 2021.

Corn Starch Window Not Plastic The face of responsible beauty Printed with Soy Inks Responsibly & ethically sourced Cruelty-free and vegan

Produce of

Designed & developed in the UK. Made in China