Tesco Unsmoked Gammon Joint Bone In

Fatty, Salty, Not nice at all - won't buy again
Bought for Dinner and to slice up for sandwiches. The joint I bought was awful, more fat than meat, very Salty and it didn't even taste nice.
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the cooking instructions above. Once defrosted use in the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 Place joint in a roasting tin and wrap the exposed meat in foil ensuring the rind is left uncovered. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 hour before carving for optimum meat succulence.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using EU pork.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|603kJ / 144kcal
|1508kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|17.0g
|42.4g
|Salt
|2.99g
|7.48g
