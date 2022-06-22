We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Proper Chips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 5 X 14G

Proper Chips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 5 X 14G
Product Description

  • Lentil chips seasoned with salt and apple cider vinegar.
  • You are what you eat. So eat Proper.
  • Our journey started by training the team to be Carbon Literate... the 1st food company in the world to do this. Then, we measured our total footprint as a business.
  • We're now taking action to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030.
  • PROPERCHIPS is no exception. It's big bold flavour and loads of crunch, wrapped up in a mighty lentil chip. Apple cider vinegar is the hero here. It brings a sweet sharp zing. Paired with a wave of sea-salted saltiness. It tang is your thang, snack on this.
  • Monumental Lentil
  • A pulse that will get yours racing. Lentils are protein rich. And a source of iron and fibre. A plant-based powerhouse.
  • Proper. Small word, big ambition.
  • It all started with popcorn. I made the first batches of Propercorn in a refashioned cement mixer. And we still do things differently today.
  • Making snacks properly means a lot to us. It has to taste banging. It should be better for you. And of course, better for the planet. That's why we're on a mission. *
  • Eat Proper.
  • Cassandra
  • *Climate change: we're on a mission. A carbon mission.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 65 kcal per pack
  • 1947 kJ / 464 kcal per 100g
  • Natural Seasoning
  • No Palm Oil
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (28%), Potato Starch, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, Coconut), Corn Flour, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles Soya.

Name and address

  • Proper,
  • 41 Wenlock Rd,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main St,

Return to

  • Say Hi snack@proper.co.uk
  • Proper,
  • 41 Wenlock Rd,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main St,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 EO29.

Net Contents

5 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 14g
Energy1947kJ273kJ
-464kcal65kcal
Fat19.4g2.7g
(of which saturates)2.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate62.4g8.7g
(of which sugars)2.1g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein9.5g1.3g
Salt2.83g0.40g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Tasty snack

5 stars

Great for a light snack with few calories. Not too salty

Yummy

5 stars

Love these low cal crisps great taste

