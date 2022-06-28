Richmond 2 Vegan Meat Free Frozen Burgers 150G

Revolting
Tried these as my usual Linda McCartney mozzarella burgers out of stock last week. These are revolting not sure what the taste was supposed to be but more of a chemical taste, would never buy again.
Stunning !
I fried the two burgers intending to cool then freeze the 2nd one. The burger was SO delicious I ate the second one too ( in wholemeal sliced bread, with plant butter and tomato ketchup, Wonderful - I will be buying these again )
Best I have had
Tried these today and had to do a review, they are so very good, best of any I have tried, so tasty and succulent, I fried mine in a little oil and really enjoyed it.