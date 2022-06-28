We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Richmond 2 Vegan Meat Free Frozen Burgers 150G

3.7(3)Write a review
Richmond 2 Vegan Meat Free Frozen Burgers 150G
£ 1.75
£11.67/kg
Clubcard Price

1 Burger (75g), as sold, contains

Energy
594kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

-

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

-

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ/189kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • Our own Irish recipe
  • High in Protein
  • Cook from 10 Mins Frozen
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Water, Soya Portein, Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat), Stabiliser: Methylellulose, Natural Flavourings, Contains Bamboo Fibre and/or Potato Fibre, Yeast Extract, Salt, Colour: Beetroot Red, Spices, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removed from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Hob
Instructions: Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a med heat.
Tum regularly until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/ Gas Mark 5.
Place burgers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Burger, as sold, contains100g of Burger, as sold, contains
Energy792kJ/189kcal594kJ/142kcal
Fat8.7g6.5g
of which saturates3.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate9.6g7.2g
of which sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre3.6g2.7g
Protein16g12g
Salt1.1g0.83g
This pack contains 2 servings--
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Revolting

1 stars

Tried these as my usual Linda McCartney mozzarella burgers out of stock last week. These are revolting not sure what the taste was supposed to be but more of a chemical taste, would never buy again.

Stunning !

5 stars

I fried the two burgers intending to cool then freeze the 2nd one. The burger was SO delicious I ate the second one too ( in wholemeal sliced bread, with plant butter and tomato ketchup, Wonderful - I will be buying these again )

Best I have had

5 stars

Tried these today and had to do a review, they are so very good, best of any I have tried, so tasty and succulent, I fried mine in a little oil and really enjoyed it.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here