Tesco Finest 12 Mini Beef Yorkshire Puddings 140G
One mini beef Yorkshire pudding
- Energy
- 114kJ
- 27kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with pulled beef and caramelised onion chutney, with a mix of crème fraîche and horseradish sauce.
- Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with a mix of crème fraîche and horseradish sauce and pulled beef in a caramelised onion chutney. Enjoy the flavours of a classic British roast in one festive mouthful. Pulled beef is enhanced by crème fraîche and horseradish, with caramelised onion chutney for a hint of sweetness.
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, White Wine Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Paste, Grape Must, Horseradish, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Single Cream (Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Apple Wood Smoked Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ 170°C Fan/ Gas 5 9-10 mins Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ 170°C Fan/ Gas 5 12-13 mins. Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g e
