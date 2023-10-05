We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 3 Caramel Millionaires Ice Cream 270Ml

4.5(110)
£2.25

£0.83/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
932kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.5g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.9g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1370kJ / 328kcal

Vanilla ice cream covered with salted caramel sauce, coated in milk chocolate with crunchy biscuit pieces.
Silky vanilla ice cream covered in caramel sauce, coated in thick milk chocolate with crunchy digestive pieces.
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)], Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Digestive Crumble (5%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

3 x 90ml e (270ml)

