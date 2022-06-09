We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Drained Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 3X60g

Princes Drained Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 3X60g
£ 2.75
£1.53/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna Steak in a little Sunflower Oil
  • You can learn more at princes.co.uk
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC®C127760, www.fsc.org
  • Dolphin Safe - Find where our tuna was caught on the end of the can.
  • Ocean of catch: See side of pack
  • Species of Tuna: Skipjack Tuna
  • Princes Ltd ® copyright. All rights reserved..
  • Responsible Sourced
  • High in Protein
  • Foil Easy Peel
  • Ready to Use
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 180G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Tuna [Fish] (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of pack

Produce of

Product of: Spain

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g
Energy677kJ/406kJ/
-161kcal97kcal
Fat6.8g4.0g
Of which saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein25.0g15.0g
Salt0.90g0.55g
2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Disappointed

2 stars

For a drained product it had to much liquid. I prefer John west

Poor quality

1 stars

Mushy tuna & a lot of liquid

