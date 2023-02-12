We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Vista Castelli Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

4.6(5)Write a review
image 1 of Vista Castelli Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

Low Everyday Price

£4.25
£4.25/75cl

Low Everyday Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vista Castelli Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl
  • Bathed by the Mediterranean climate, where the sea and mountains meet, Vista Castelli is a light, fresh wine made from Trebbiano grapes from Abruzzo, central Italy.
  • With flavours of citrus, delicate stone fruit with a lime finish, this crisp, dry wine is perfect to enjoy with fish pie or pecorino pasta.
  • © 2022.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

CITRA VINI SOC. COOP.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • Cryo-macerationof the crushed grapes, soft pressing and decantation of the must, thermocontrolled fermentation

History

  • Trebbiano is the one of the DOC wines of Abruzzo. Its production can be traced back to the Roman era. The permeable and dry soil, the climate, the protection from cold and humid winds are very favorable conditions for the Abruzzo viticulture, from whose cultivation excellent quality wines are produced that go well with the traditional typical dishes of the area.

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo (AFI: / aˈbruʦʦo /) is a region in central Italy, with L'Aquila as its capital, between the middle Adriatic and the central Apennines. The region is surmounted by the mountain range of the eastern Abruzzo Apennines whose Monti della Laga, Maiella and Gran Sasso, which rise a short distance from the sea, mark a clear climatic division between the inland areas and the maritime belt, protecting the latter from moist air masses from the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Codice Citra,
  • c.da Cucullo,
  • 66026 Ortona,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL71GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL71GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy270kJ/65kcal337kJ/81kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Definitely Quaffable

4 stars

This white wine from Italy is really good value and not too acidic it is a bit rough round the edges but for less than a fiver I think it is well worth a try.

Refreshing

5 stars

Refreshing pleasure to drink very reasonably priced

Great value

4 stars

This cheap bottle of plonk is ideal for everyday drinking. Not too strong in alcoholic content but full flavoured.

The best white I've had for under a fiver

5 stars

We bought this for cooking with, but as there was some left over, we drank it. We were very, very surprised at the quality. We usually have Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc, but we'll be buying this as well, as drinking wine, not for cooking.

Lovely fresh crisp white wine.

5 stars

Lovely fresh crisp white wine.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here