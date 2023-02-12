Vista Castelli Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

Definitely Quaffable
This white wine from Italy is really good value and not too acidic it is a bit rough round the edges but for less than a fiver I think it is well worth a try.
Refreshing
Refreshing pleasure to drink very reasonably priced
Great value
This cheap bottle of plonk is ideal for everyday drinking. Not too strong in alcoholic content but full flavoured.
The best white I've had for under a fiver
We bought this for cooking with, but as there was some left over, we drank it. We were very, very surprised at the quality. We usually have Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc, but we'll be buying this as well, as drinking wine, not for cooking.
Lovely fresh crisp white wine.
