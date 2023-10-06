Dr Oetker Unicorn Decorating Icing 4X19g

Piping tubes filled with soft coloured flavour icing: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care. So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making. Get a taste of what we're all about at: Instagram: @DrOetkerbakes Facebook: facebook.com/DrOetkerBaking Twitter: @DrOetkerbakes

Flavours Strawberry, Vanilla, Apple, Tutti Frutti

At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.

Widely Recycled

Ready to pipe Ideal for children's baking Add to cakes, muffins, biscuits, cookies, cupcakes and more!

Pack size: 76G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein, Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), Flavourings, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

4 x 19g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get Baking! Knead tube gently before use or place tube in a jug of warm water to soften. Remove cap and squeeze tube, applying even pressure. After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely. Decorated items may be refrigerated.

Lower age limit

36 Months