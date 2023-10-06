We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Dr Oetker Unicorn Decorating Icing 4X19g

Dr Oetker Unicorn Decorating Icing 4X19g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£26.32/kg

Piping tubes filled with soft coloured flavour icing: Pink, Yellow, Green, BlueThere are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care.So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making.Get a taste of what we're all about at:Instagram: @DrOetkerbakesFacebook: facebook.com/DrOetkerBakingTwitter: @DrOetkerbakes
FlavoursStrawberry, Vanilla, Apple, Tutti Frutti
At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
Widely Recycled
At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
Ready to pipeIdeal for children's bakingAdd to cakes, muffins, biscuits, cookies, cupcakes and more!
Pack size: 76G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein, Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), Flavourings, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

4 x 19g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get Baking!Knead tube gently before use or place tube in a jug of warm water to soften.Remove cap and squeeze tube, applying even pressure.After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely.Decorated items may be refrigerated.

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Cake Decorating & Cases

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here