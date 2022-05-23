We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tia Maria Matcha Cream Liqueur 700Ml

3.7(37)Write a review
£16.00
£22.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • Tia Maria Matcha Cream is an exquisite cream liqueur with the rich distinctive taste of Japanese green tea. Tia Maria Matcha Cream provides natural richness with an indulgent cream finish.
  • With natural matcha extract
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cream Milk (42%), Alcohol, Matcha Extract (2%), Natural Flavouring, Milk Protein, Malto-dextrin, Colouring: Caramel (E150d), Tartrazine (E102), Brilliant Blue FCF (E133), Stabilizer: Sodium Polyphosphate (E452i)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • Tia Maria Matcha Cream is an exquisite cream liqueur with the rich distinctive taste of Japanese green tea. Tia Maria Matcha Cream provides natural richness with an indulgent cream finish

Alcohol Units

11.9

ABV

17% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store between 0° and 25°C and consume it within 6 months of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Holland and bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Avoid mixing it with lemon or acid drinks.
  • Best Served Over Ice

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Illva Saronno S.p.A.,
  • Via Archimede 243,
  • Saronno (VA),
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.

Return to

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.

Net Contents

700ml ℮

37 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

love it

5 stars

love the stuff taste nicer then the first one. can taste tea even though it looks like pea juice. very nice smooth

It’s a fresher toasted than baileys and a little l

5 stars

It’s a fresher toasted than baileys and a little lighter

Sounded and looked appealing. It is too fragrant f

2 stars

Sounded and looked appealing. It is too fragrant for me.

Enjoy the novelty

5 stars

I enjoy cream liqueurs and I was intrigued so I thought I'd give it a try. I did enjoy the novelty of its look and flavour.

Creamy.

5 stars

It tastes creamy and the taste of matcha is mild abs refreshing. This tastes lovely served over ice.

Definitely try this

5 stars

This is my first time trying this drink and I wasn't disappointed great creamy taste nice green colour I will definitely buy again

Interesting and different creamy liquor

3 stars

This has an interesting green floral flavour and tasted good over plenty of ice. I like the idea of drinking matcha, which has lots of health benefits, as part of an alcoholic drink (perhaps not so healthy). Creamy without being overly so, this made a pleasant late evening drink.

Doesn't taste of matcha

2 stars

I love matcha. This tastes of... well, not of matcha. If you love the taste of matcha, you will be disappointed by this. If you want a sweet, creamy drink similar to bailey's, you'll like it (but then, you might as well just drink bailey's).

It was disgustingly sweet, highly perfumed, very r

1 stars

It was disgustingly sweet, highly perfumed, very runny in spite of being called creamy and a very poor advert for the original Tia Maria which I buy on a regular basis. I was embarrassed after offering to my guests. Is it possible to return it for a refund.

Green & refreshing

5 stars

The colouring of this drink is green, which is very different and unique. This tastes just like tia Maria, with an added green tea flavour. This is lovely served over ice.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

