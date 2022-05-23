Tia Maria Matcha Cream Liqueur 700Ml

love it
love the stuff taste nicer then the first one. can taste tea even though it looks like pea juice. very nice smooth
It’s a fresher toasted than baileys and a little lighter
Sounded and looked appealing. It is too fragrant for me.
Enjoy the novelty
I enjoy cream liqueurs and I was intrigued so I thought I'd give it a try. I did enjoy the novelty of its look and flavour.
Creamy.
It tastes creamy and the taste of matcha is mild abs refreshing. This tastes lovely served over ice.
Definitely try this
This is my first time trying this drink and I wasn't disappointed great creamy taste nice green colour I will definitely buy again
Interesting and different creamy liquor
This has an interesting green floral flavour and tasted good over plenty of ice. I like the idea of drinking matcha, which has lots of health benefits, as part of an alcoholic drink (perhaps not so healthy). Creamy without being overly so, this made a pleasant late evening drink.
Doesn't taste of matcha
I love matcha. This tastes of... well, not of matcha. If you love the taste of matcha, you will be disappointed by this. If you want a sweet, creamy drink similar to bailey's, you'll like it (but then, you might as well just drink bailey's).
It was disgustingly sweet, highly perfumed, very runny in spite of being called creamy and a very poor advert for the original Tia Maria which I buy on a regular basis. I was embarrassed after offering to my guests. Is it possible to return it for a refund.
Green & refreshing
The colouring of this drink is green, which is very different and unique. This tastes just like tia Maria, with an added green tea flavour. This is lovely served over ice.