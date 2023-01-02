Lucozade Alert Cherry Blast 500Ml

By far the best soft drink ever, brilliant
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Extract of Carrot and Blackcurrant, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Niacin (Vitamin B3)
Once opened, store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.
This pack contains 1 servings
Can. Recyclable
1ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 500ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|73/17
|366/86
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.1
|20.3
|of which sugars, g
|4.0
|20.1
|Salt, g
|0.05
|0.23
|Niacin, mg
|1.2
|7.5
|6.0
|38
|High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women or persons sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume moderately.
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women or persons sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume moderately.
