Tesco Plant Chef All Day Breakfast Sandwich

Delicious
Delicious, great vegan sandwich, love the sausage in it, wonder if they sell those separately ?
Delicious meat alternative for Flexi/vegetarians
Brilliant. Just brilliant. My new favourite weekend lunchtime treat instead of McPlant! Make it a meal deal with a super smoothie and a fruit snack and you've earned an extra pint or two down the pub later!
very tasty
I Tried this sandwich today and I really enjoyed every bite, the tomato relish added extra flavour, I will be buying this again and will be recommending it ...
Delicious and filling
I tried this sandwich for the first time as I was intrigued by the tofu mayo. It was delicious and the chutney gave it sweetness.
Yummumumumu
Incredible!! So tastyyyy So flippin good for plant based but even the normal ones if you’re not vegan are great
Great to have more tasty vegan options
Great to have a on the go vegan lunch that's not the normal falafel or houmas that most supermarkets do realy tasty Well done tescos
Tasty vegan sandwich
I love the plant range sandwiches but this is my new favourite. Deliciousssssssss.
V tasty
Wow tastes amazing, honestly can’t tell if it’s real meat or not. Please don’t stop making these
Delicious
Really delicious! The sausages were so tasty and the sandwich tasted better than a meat option. Hope this is not limited edition. Best vegan sandwich I have tried!
Plant Chef must do better.
We are both vegans and like many of the vegan sanwiches including no egg and cress.All Day breakfast sandwiches taste like yesterdays leftovers !! yuk yuk yuk!