Tesco Plant Chef All Day Breakfast Sandwich

Energy
1707kJ
407kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.67g

medium

28%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Lincolnshire style meat-free sausage coins with wheat and pea protein, faba bean alternative to mayonnaise, tofu, tomato relish, smoked tofu and smoke flavoured pea and wheat protein pieces in malted bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers a Lincolnshire style vegan banger alongside a no egg tofu mayo, meat free rasher pieces & a tomato relish on malted brown bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY 100% Plant based

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Lincolnshire Style Meat-Free Sausage Coins with Wheat and Pea Protein (19%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Wheat Protein, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Methyl Cellulose, Potassium Chloride), Bamboo Fibre, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Parsley, Thickeners (Konjac Gum, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Pea Protein, Pea Fibre, Thyme, Sugar, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Sage, Mace, Oregano, Marjoram, Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Tofu [Water, Soya Bean, Magnesium Chloride], Smoked Tofu [Water, Soya Bean, Sea Salt, Magnesium Chloride], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Wheat Bran, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Red Pepper, Courgette, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Black Salt, Faba Bean Protein, Malted Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Fibre, Brown Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Seaweed, Turmeric, Smoked Water, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Powder, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Beetroot, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Clove, Nutmeg, Modified Tapioca Starch, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, great vegan sandwich, love the sausage in it, wonder if they sell those separately ?

Delicious meat alternative for Flexi/vegetarians

5 stars

Brilliant. Just brilliant. My new favourite weekend lunchtime treat instead of McPlant! Make it a meal deal with a super smoothie and a fruit snack and you've earned an extra pint or two down the pub later!

very tasty

5 stars

I Tried this sandwich today and I really enjoyed every bite, the tomato relish added extra flavour, I will be buying this again and will be recommending it ...

Delicious and filling

4 stars

I tried this sandwich for the first time as I was intrigued by the tofu mayo. It was delicious and the chutney gave it sweetness.

Yummumumumu

5 stars

Incredible!! So tastyyyy So flippin good for plant based but even the normal ones if you’re not vegan are great

Great to have more tasty vegan options

5 stars

Great to have a on the go vegan lunch that's not the normal falafel or houmas that most supermarkets do realy tasty Well done tescos

Tasty vegan sandwich

5 stars

I love the plant range sandwiches but this is my new favourite. Deliciousssssssss.

V tasty

5 stars

Wow tastes amazing, honestly can’t tell if it’s real meat or not. Please don’t stop making these

Delicious

5 stars

Really delicious! The sausages were so tasty and the sandwich tasted better than a meat option. Hope this is not limited edition. Best vegan sandwich I have tried!

Plant Chef must do better.

1 stars

We are both vegans and like many of the vegan sanwiches including no egg and cress.All Day breakfast sandwiches taste like yesterdays leftovers !! yuk yuk yuk!

