Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

All for me!!!! 😋😊
Oh my word! Not for antbody contemplating a diet. Absolutely chocolaty and delicious.
Excellent ice cream
It was yummy! Would recommend!
My favourite ice cream
Very rich chocolate flavour. It is priced fairly for the good quality, but I always stock up when it's on offer. It goes well with berries but I usually have it with wafers and some vanilla ice cream to counteract the richness. If I really want to indulge I have it with the Rum and Raisin flavour. I applaud the change to card tubs, but they are a nightmare. Fine for a family who might eat it all in one or two sittings, but for a small household where the tub goes in and out of the freezer a few times, my experience is that the lid and the top edge of the base end up misshapen and not fitting. At the halfway point, I scrape the remaining contents into a saved C d'Or plastic tub. The greater height of the tub compared with the plastic ones is a problem in my small freezer as I can no longer stand one on top of another.
Worth every penny
Best ice cream I have ever tasted Lovely bits of chocolate in it
Very good. Keep selling it with offers.
My husband likes all things chocolate, we both think this ice cream is very good, we have it regularly with the addition of a little chocolate sauce.
Mix it with salted caramel for a Mars!
This is good and if you mix it with salted caramel its like a Mars bar.
The best ice cream
Honestly, this is the most delicious chocolate ice cream I've ever had!
Amazing
This ice cream was delicious. It was not too sweet and we were all able to eat this no bother. My oldest daughter is funny with chocolate ice cream but really enjoyed this. We have had other flavours in the past and will buy this again.
Nicest chocolate ice cream out there.
I'm a huge fan of chocolate ice cream however it can be too rich and sickly after only a small amount, this however was very nice and moreish. The ice cream was very nice indeed, I loved the added chocolate flakes in-between the layers and went down well with the family as a whole tub was devoured in one sitting. It's GF so was perfect for my Mum who often can't find a chocolate ice cream without it containing brownie pieces which aren't GF. Would recommend to anyone who loves chocolate ice cream without the sickly feeling.