Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

4.9(42)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml
Product Description

  • Dark chocolate ice cream (2% dark chocolate with 70% cocoa solids from Ecuador) with dark chocolate pieces (with 70% cocoa solids from Ecuador) (3%)
  • Carte D'Or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub, made with 93% less plastic!* Elevate your desserts with a sumptuous combination of smooth and indulgent chocolate ice cream and rich dark chocolate pieces. Sustainably sourced Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa from Ecuador gives the dark chocolate pieces in our ice cream a rich and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and planet to be a positive one. That's why we use Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa, supporting local farming communities to adopt sustainable agricultural practices. What's M'Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and made with 93% less plastic*. Carte D’Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not add a scoop of Carte D’Or Indulgent Chocolate ice cream on the side of warm cookies or serve scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie to elevate your dessert to new extremes? This frozen dessert provides the perfect flourish to top off a special mealtime with family and friends or simply makes for an indulgent weekday after dinner treat. If you like this Carte D’Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try our other popular flavours, including Madagascan Vanilla, Rich Salted Caramel, or Delightful Strawberry? *Compared to previous Carte D’Or packaging.
  • Carte D'Or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream Dessert – a delicious rich chocolate ice cream with dark chocolate pieces
  • The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub – made with 93% less plastic*
  • Sustainably sourced cocoa from Ecuador gives the dark chocolate pieces in our Indulgent Chocolate ice cream their rich chocolate flavour
  • The cocoa in our ice cream is Rainforest Alliance Certified – supporting local cocoa farmers in Ecuador
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – enjoy a scoop on its own or serve it alongside a warm dark chocolate brownie
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality and sustainably sourced cocoa – you get so much M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, coconut fat, fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum). May contain: wheat and nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)817 kJ417 kJ417 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)196 kcal100 kcal100 kcal0%
Fat (g)8.7 g4.4 g4.4 g6%
of which saturates (g)7.1 g3.6 g3.6 g18%
Carbohydrate (g)24 g12 g12 g5%
of which sugars (g)20 g10 g10 g11%
Protein (g)4 g2 g2 g4%
Salt (g)0.11 g0.06 g0.06 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Tubs

42 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

All for me!!!! 😋😊

5 stars

Oh my word! Not for antbody contemplating a diet. Absolutely chocolaty and delicious.

Excellent ice cream

5 stars

It was yummy! Would recommend!

My favourite ice cream

5 stars

Very rich chocolate flavour. It is priced fairly for the good quality, but I always stock up when it's on offer. It goes well with berries but I usually have it with wafers and some vanilla ice cream to counteract the richness. If I really want to indulge I have it with the Rum and Raisin flavour. I applaud the change to card tubs, but they are a nightmare. Fine for a family who might eat it all in one or two sittings, but for a small household where the tub goes in and out of the freezer a few times, my experience is that the lid and the top edge of the base end up misshapen and not fitting. At the halfway point, I scrape the remaining contents into a saved C d'Or plastic tub. The greater height of the tub compared with the plastic ones is a problem in my small freezer as I can no longer stand one on top of another.

Worth every penny

5 stars

Best ice cream I have ever tasted Lovely bits of chocolate in it

Very good. Keep selling it with offers.

5 stars

Very good. Keep selling it with offers.

My husband likes all things chocolate, we both thi

5 stars

My husband likes all things chocolate, we both think this ice cream is very good, we have it regularly with the addition of a little chocolate sauce.

Mix it with salted caramel for a Mars!

5 stars

This is good and if you mix it with salted caramel its like a Mars bar.

The best ice cream

5 stars

Honestly, this is the most delicious chocolate ice cream I've ever had!

Amazing

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

This ice cream was delicious. It was not too sweet and we were all able to eat this no bother. My oldest daughter is funny with chocolate ice cream but really enjoyed this. We have had other flavours in the past and will buy this again.

Nicest chocolate ice cream out there.

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I'm a huge fan of chocolate ice cream however it can be too rich and sickly after only a small amount, this however was very nice and moreish. The ice cream was very nice indeed, I loved the added chocolate flakes in-between the layers and went down well with the family as a whole tub was devoured in one sitting. It's GF so was perfect for my Mum who often can't find a chocolate ice cream without it containing brownie pieces which aren't GF. Would recommend to anyone who loves chocolate ice cream without the sickly feeling.

