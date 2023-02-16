We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Lemon & Pineapple 750Ml

4.1(11)Write a review
Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Lemon & Pineapple 750Ml
£1.35
£0.18/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
16kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar whole orange, lemon and pineapple juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (28%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Too sweet

2 stars

I find it too sweet for me, as I am a diabetic and although it says no added sugar, there is too much artificial sweetener in it.

A refreshing tasty drink

5 stars

A refreshing tasty drink

Delightful and reasonably priced soft drink.

5 stars

A beautifully flavoured sugar free beverage to have by myside all day long. THOROGHLY RECOMMENDED AND SUCH A REASONABLE PRICE TOO!

Tastes like tangy orange, great with sparkling wat

4 stars

Tastes like tangy orange, great with sparkling water to make a more healthy fizzy or with still water to just have a nice refreshing drink! Just remember to shake well before use as it gets bitty otherwise

Very nice and great value

5 stars

Very nice flavour; kids loved it

Super concentrated, a little goes a long way & fla

5 stars

Super concentrated, a little goes a long way & flavour you can actually taste & super refreshing.

Good quality and value, excellent drink to make up

5 stars

Good quality and value, excellent drink to make up and keep in fridge.

I like this

5 stars

Nice have been drinking this already, don’t need too much, more water less juice.

Excellent quality. Only squash I like to drink

5 stars

Excellent quality. Only squash I like to drink

So strong

3 stars

Had to throw this away as the kids kept making it as would double strength. Didn't realise till tasted one of their drinks and was nearly sick. Good idea but not to our taste. Just can't get it to taste the same.

1-10 of 11 reviews

