Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Lemon & Pineapple 750Ml

I find it too sweet for me, as I am a diabetic and although it says no added sugar, there is too much artificial sweetener in it.
A refreshing tasty drink
Delightful and reasonably priced soft drink.
A beautifully flavoured sugar free beverage to have by myside all day long. THOROGHLY RECOMMENDED AND SUCH A REASONABLE PRICE TOO!
Tastes like tangy orange, great with sparkling water to make a more healthy fizzy or with still water to just have a nice refreshing drink! Just remember to shake well before use as it gets bitty otherwise
Very nice and great value
Very nice flavour; kids loved it
Super concentrated, a little goes a long way & flavour you can actually taste & super refreshing.
Good quality and value, excellent drink to make up and keep in fridge.
I like this
Nice have been drinking this already, don’t need too much, more water less juice.
Excellent quality. Only squash I like to drink
So strong
Had to throw this away as the kids kept making it as would double strength. Didn't realise till tasted one of their drinks and was nearly sick. Good idea but not to our taste. Just can't get it to taste the same.