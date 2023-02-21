Thatchers Blood Orange Cider 500Ml
Product Description
- Blood Orange Cider
- Cider with natural flavouring. At Thatchers we're proud to craft great tasting ciders and our family has been doing so for over 100 years. Thatchers Blood Orange is a vibrant, mouth-watering, juicy cider, crafted with the sweetest dessert apples and bursting with blood orange flavour.
- Made with Blood Orange
- Sweet & Juicy
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before: See neck
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
