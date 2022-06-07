Tesco 6 Chocolate & Milk Crispy Bars 126G

Puffed rice + white chocolate... changed so much!
Having heard the rumours, I wanted to judge for myself, and it's true: these are revolting. That's my opinion; it is a fact that the taste and texture are both very different from what they used to be. I suspect the difference lies in the glue that binds the rice together; whether that's true or not, Tesco, you messed up. I have long been sorry you took away your very good puffed rice and white chocolate crispy bars; I am now appalled that you offer us these in their place.
Recipe changed = taste and consistency ruined.
These *were* my absolute favourite little supper/snack bar, at only 91 calories they were perfect, great chocolate taste & crunch from the puffed rice, until a month ago when they suddenly disappeared from the shelf, I was so sad, then I saw they were back, a higher price point but I was just happy to see them back, then I had one, the flavour is completely different, now theres a weird under taste :( no chocolate taste at all, theyre much more chewy & not in a good way, I am so disappointed, these have been ruined. Please Please Please change them back to the original recipe! Do not buy these, theyve ruined a fabulous little snack bar :(