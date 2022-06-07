We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Chocolate & Milk Crispy Bars 126G

One bar

Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • Plain and cocoa coated mixed crisped rice with a white chocolate base.
  • Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • GOOEY & CHEWY
  • Pack size: 126G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fructo-Oligosaccharides, White Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Rice Flour, Rice, Sugar, Isomaltooligosaccharide, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Cream (Milk), Stabiliser (Sorbitols), Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt.

  

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Contains a source of glucose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

126g e (6 x 21g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (21g)
Energy1598kJ / 382kcal335kJ / 80kcal
Fat13.0g2.7g
Saturates7.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate52.0g10.9g
Sugars19.0g4.0g
Fibre21.0g4.4g
Protein3.8g0.8g
Salt0.26g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Puffed rice + white chocolate... changed so much!

1 stars

Having heard the rumours, I wanted to judge for myself, and it's true: these are revolting. That's my opinion; it is a fact that the taste and texture are both very different from what they used to be. I suspect the difference lies in the glue that binds the rice together; whether that's true or not, Tesco, you messed up. I have long been sorry you took away your very good puffed rice and white chocolate crispy bars; I am now appalled that you offer us these in their place.

Recipe changed = taste and consistency ruined.

1 stars

These *were* my absolute favourite little supper/snack bar, at only 91 calories they were perfect, great chocolate taste & crunch from the puffed rice, until a month ago when they suddenly disappeared from the shelf, I was so sad, then I saw they were back, a higher price point but I was just happy to see them back, then I had one, the flavour is completely different, now theres a weird under taste :( no chocolate taste at all, theyre much more chewy & not in a good way, I am so disappointed, these have been ruined. Please Please Please change them back to the original recipe! Do not buy these, theyve ruined a fabulous little snack bar :(

