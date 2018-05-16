New
Kit Kat Chunky Biscoff Milk Chocolate Egg 274.5G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with 3 KitKat chunky lotus biscoff bars
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Chunky Biscoff Giant Egg! The KITKAT Chunky Biscoff Egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg and 3x KITKAT Chunky Biscoff bars. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935.
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, this new addition; KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn and KITKAT Mini Eggs.
- So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Have you tried our KitKat Chunky Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Rainforest Alliance Certified.
- Lotus Biscoff are registered trademarks of Lotus Bakeries NV and used under license.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 3 x KITKAT Chunky Biscoff bars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 274.5G
Information
Storage
Store cool and dry
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- England.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Net Contents
274.5g
