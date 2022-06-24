We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nik Naks Rib & Saucy Corn Snacks 6X20g

£ 0.99
£0.82/100g

Each 20g pack contains

Energy
471kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2354kJ

Product Description

  • Rib 'N' Saucy Flavour Corn Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Knobbly, Wacky Sticks of Corn intensely tasty unusually knobbly
  • Have you tried our other great snacks brands?
  • Disco®, Skips®, Wheat Crunches®
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Rib 'N' Saucy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Pack
Energy2354kJ471kJ
-565kcal113kcal
Fat37g7.4g
of which Saturates3.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate52g10g
of which Sugars3.8g0.8g
Fibre0.7g<0.5g
Protein6.3g1.3g
Salt1.8g0.36g
1 serving per pack--
Goodness in a bag

5 stars

I remember them with relish. They are just as tasty. I will enjoy them whilst watching the tv.

The flavour of these crisps are really lovely it’s

5 stars

The flavour of these crisps are really lovely it’s our favourite Nik Nak flavour.

Scrumptious

5 stars

I love them so tasty and such a good product

These are yummy

5 stars

I love these… they’re a real blast from the past! I just wish they would sell the cheese flavour and scampi and lime flavours too.

10/10

5 stars

My favourite crisps, I could eat them all day!

Packed full of flavour

5 stars

Full of flavour and very crunchy

The best flavour!

5 stars

I love these! They’re the best flavour! I agree with the other reviewer, please keep your stock replenished Tesco as it’s disappointing to see an empty shelf all the time. These seem to be like gold dust. It’s hit and miss every time I visit my local store.

so good but need a bigger stock!

5 stars

please PLEASE stock these in more they are the best crisps ever but they are hardly ever in stock! the spicy ones just aren't as good.

The good stuff

5 stars

Absolutely perfect. My Precious. But they're no longer available?

