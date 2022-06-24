Nik Naks Rib & Saucy Corn Snacks 6X20g

Goodness in a bag
I remember them with relish. They are just as tasty. I will enjoy them whilst watching the tv.
The flavour of these crisps are really lovely it’s our favourite Nik Nak flavour.
Scrumptious
I love them so tasty and such a good product
These are yummy
I love these… they’re a real blast from the past! I just wish they would sell the cheese flavour and scampi and lime flavours too.
10/10
My favourite crisps, I could eat them all day!
Packed full of flavour
Full of flavour and very crunchy
The best flavour!
I love these! They’re the best flavour! I agree with the other reviewer, please keep your stock replenished Tesco as it’s disappointing to see an empty shelf all the time. These seem to be like gold dust. It’s hit and miss every time I visit my local store.
so good but need a bigger stock!
please PLEASE stock these in more they are the best crisps ever but they are hardly ever in stock! the spicy ones just aren't as good.
The good stuff
Absolutely perfect. My Precious. But they're no longer available?