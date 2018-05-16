Youngs Gastro Signature Breaded 8 Chunky Fish Fingers 320G

- Energy607kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.6g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ
Product Description
- Alaska Pollock Fillet Fish Fingers in Breadcrumb
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- PA0277
- Recycle
- Restaurant Quality Fish
- Chunky 100% Fillet
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock Fillet (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Sea Salt, Yeast, Mustard Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at -18°C or BelowDo Not Re-Freeze Once Defrosted Keep Frozen
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Signature Breaded Chunky Fish Fingers are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
16 mins to oven bake
220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 16 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK with Alaska pollock
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution!
- Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Suite 14,
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit Us At...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email Us At...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Write to Us At...
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Suite 14,
- The Osprey Premier Business Centre,
- Devoy Quarter,
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|2 fish fingers oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|787kJ
|607kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|188kcal
|145kcal
|7%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|6.2g
|9%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.8g
|0.6g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|13.4g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.9g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|11%
|6g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.