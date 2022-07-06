We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mighty M.Lkology Semi Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre

4(119)Write a review
Mighty M.Lkology Semi Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre
£ 2.15
£2.15/litre
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • UHT pea protein based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY was created to be the most realistic plant based milk on the market! Its our new product development that produces a hyper-realistic m.lk that tastes and feels like dairy milk. Thereby making M.LKOLOGY the easy way to switch over to a dairy alternative.
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY Semi - looks and tastes like whole milk. But it's totally not milk. Instead, we've taken an oat milk base, some Plantech know how and combined that a signature blend of ingredients to craft a delicious, creamy plant milk without compromise. Brilliant for pouring over your cereal, glugging from a glass or splashing in your tea and coffee. As part of our next generation vegan milks (m.lks, mylks, milks, mlks, m-lks), MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY Semi is good for you (20g of protein per carton, fortified with vitamins) and good for the planet (MONDRA - A Rated*). Its even suitable for those with lactose intolerances, nut intolerances or soy intolerances. Plus, each carton is long life UHT meaning you can be kept in a cupboard for up to a year. Only chilling after its been opened.
  • *online record:mondra.com/MP48
  • Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
  • Our Eco Impact
  • Impact: Carbon (CO2 eq.), Per 100ml*: 47g, Per Serving*: 120g, Grade: A+
  • Impact: Water Usage (L.eq.), Per 100ml*: 180 L, Per Serving*: 440 L, Grade: D
  • Impact: Water Pollution (PO4 ^3- eq.), Per 100ml*: 0.30g, Per Serving*: 0.74g, Grade: A
  • Impact: Biodiversity (Species Loss Index), Per 100ml*: 0.010, Per Serving*: 0.025, Grade: A
  • *Calculated for supermarket sale in the U.K.
  • Online record: mondra.com/MP05
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
  • This plant pack contains carton board from FSC®-certified and other controlled sources. Plastics used are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.
  • Part of the next generation of milk alternatives.
  • Oat milk packed with plant based protein sourced from peas - 20g of protein in every carton
  • Made using Plantech for a smooth, creamy texture that replicate's the feel of semi skimmed dairy milk.
  • Crafted from a combination of oat milk & pea milk so its dairy free and free from nuts & soy. Plus, it's 100% Vegan.
  • A source of Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12+.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate (2.5%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Fermented Oats, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals contain Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Best Before: See top of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me up before you go

Name and address

  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,

Return to

  • Help us change the world one drink at a time:
  • info@mightydrinks.com
  • Write to us at:
  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,
  • NN16 8NQ.
  • www.mightydrinks.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy35kcal/147kJ
Fat2.2g
of which Saturates 0.3g
of which Mono-unsaturates0.7g
of which Poly-Unsaturates1.0g
Carbohydrate1.7g
of which Sugars1.7g
Fibre0.1g
Protein20g
Salt0.18g
Calcium120mg 15%†
Vitamin B120.91µg 36%†
Vitamin D0.76µg 15%†
Iodine30µg 20%†
Vitamins & Minerals-
†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

119 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Another poor milk substitute

1 stars

I’ve tried many milk alternatives and although when you pour it out it looks quite creamy I did end up pouring it down the sink like I’ve had to do with other ones. First time I tried it on cereals it was bearable the next time my breakfast went in the bin I just couldn’t stomach it

Tasty!

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I bought this a month ago and I am so happy that I did! This has such a lovely flavour to it and seems a very good quality. I have already recommended itto my friends who have bought it and enjoyed the experience of this product.

Wasnt for me

2 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I really wasnt keen on the taste of this, i had high hopes but seemed to have a strange taste a just couldn't put my finger on

Children enjoyed it

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

My children enjoyed this milk however myself I could notice a big difference. I love the idea and the carton. I would buy it again especially for when my dairy intolerant niece comes round

Great design package

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

If you want to move from dairy product this is a good alternative, it taste good when mixed with cereal or coffee, I would not recommend on its own, you can't tell that it is plant based milk, a good new product on the market.

One for the new generation

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Nice substitute

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

It is amazing what can be done now. Anything can be made to taste so similar to milk. I haven't tried mamy milk substitutes but I would use it as an alternative.

Good dairy free alternative

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Unique - but not unpleasant - taste. Moving away from dairy so welcome all of the alternatives on the market at the moment, this one included!

Great Tasting.

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I was very unsure whether I would I would like this or not, but I was very surprised how well it tasted. The biggest step for me was to put it in my coffee. It probably doesn't froth as much cows milk but it makes the nicest latte. It is smooth,creamy and makes me want more! I added a shot of caramel syrup as well that super enhanced it.

1-10 of 119 reviews

