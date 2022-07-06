Mighty M.Lkology Semi Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre

Another poor milk substitute
I’ve tried many milk alternatives and although when you pour it out it looks quite creamy I did end up pouring it down the sink like I’ve had to do with other ones. First time I tried it on cereals it was bearable the next time my breakfast went in the bin I just couldn’t stomach it
Tasty!
Review from MIGHTY
I bought this a month ago and I am so happy that I did! This has such a lovely flavour to it and seems a very good quality. I have already recommended itto my friends who have bought it and enjoyed the experience of this product.
Wasnt for me
Review from MIGHTY
I really wasnt keen on the taste of this, i had high hopes but seemed to have a strange taste a just couldn't put my finger on
Children enjoyed it
Review from MIGHTY
My children enjoyed this milk however myself I could notice a big difference. I love the idea and the carton. I would buy it again especially for when my dairy intolerant niece comes round
Great design package
Review from MIGHTY
If you want to move from dairy product this is a good alternative, it taste good when mixed with cereal or coffee, I would not recommend on its own, you can't tell that it is plant based milk, a good new product on the market.
One for the new generation
Review from MIGHTY
I bought this product based on wanting to try new dairy alternatives. I would highly reccommend this for anybody wanting to do the same. Tastes great with cereal, in tea, in coffee and generally as a substitute for normal milk.
One for the new generation
Review from MIGHTY
I bought this product based on wanting to try new dairy alternatives. I would highly reccommend this for anybody wanting to do the same. Tastes great with cereal, in tea, in coffee and generally as a substitute for normal milk.
Nice substitute
Review from MIGHTY
It is amazing what can be done now. Anything can be made to taste so similar to milk. I haven't tried mamy milk substitutes but I would use it as an alternative.
Good dairy free alternative
Review from MIGHTY
Unique - but not unpleasant - taste. Moving away from dairy so welcome all of the alternatives on the market at the moment, this one included!
Great Tasting.
Review from MIGHTY
I was very unsure whether I would I would like this or not, but I was very surprised how well it tasted. The biggest step for me was to put it in my coffee. It probably doesn't froth as much cows milk but it makes the nicest latte. It is smooth,creamy and makes me want more! I added a shot of caramel syrup as well that super enhanced it.