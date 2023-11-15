Dentalife Activfresh 7 Small Dog Sticks 115G

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding at bottom of pack. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place. Keep sealed for chewiness. Consume within 7 days after opening.

For a small dog from 7kg to 12kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh clean drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving them the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily.

For a small dog from 7kg to 12kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh clean drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving them the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily.

Instead of simply masking bad breath, Purina® Dentalife® ActivFresh®, containing natural spirulina and honey, is designed to help neutralize the bacteria responsible for bad breath. ActivFresh® has the Dentalife® shape, size, and chewy, porous texture that is scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up.

Made with natural ingredients*, and no added artificial flavourings or colourants * Natural Ingredients Instead of simply masking bad breath, Purina® Dentalife® ActivFresh®, containing natural spirulina and honey, is designed to help neutralize the bacteria responsible for bad breath. ActivFresh® has the Dentalife® shape, size, and chewy, porous texture that is scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023