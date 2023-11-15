We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dentalife Activfresh 7 Small Dog Sticks 115G

4.6(336)
Complementary pet food for adult dogs.Veterinary Oral Health CouncilVOHC Accepted®Helps Control Tartarwww.VOHC.org
Made with natural ingredients*, and no added artificial flavourings or colourants* Natural IngredientsInstead of simply masking bad breath, Purina® Dentalife® ActivFresh®, containing natural spirulina and honey, is designed to help neutralize the bacteria responsible for bad breath. ActivFresh® has the Dentalife® shape, size, and chewy, porous texture that is scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Designed to fight bad breath bacteriaHelps reduce plaque build-upLow in fat
Pack size: 115G
Low in fat

Ingredients

Cereals*, Glycerol, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Honey (1.4%), Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Spirulina* (0.21%), * Natural ingredients

Net Contents

115g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For a small dog from 7kg to 12kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh clean drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving them the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily.

