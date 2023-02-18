We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aptamil Advanced 3 Toddler Milk 1 - 3 Years 800G

4.5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Aptamil Advanced 3 Toddler Milk 1 - 3 Years 800G
£17.50
£21.88/kg

Product Description

  • Fortified milk drink for young children, with a 21% fermented dairy-based blend
  • All reviews are from parents with children older than 6 months and have not been edited by Nutricia.
  • Use Toddler milk as part of a varied, balanced diet from 1 year.
  • Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.
  • Toddler Milk
  • Suitable in combination with breastfeeding
  • Vitamins A, B2, C, Omega-3 LCP
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
  • Palm Oil Free Oil Blend
  • Our unique blend of GOS/FOS and 2'FL**
  • No artificial preservatives‡
  • ** Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides with 2'-Fucosyllactose.
  • ‡ As required by the legislation
  • Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk, our most advanced formulation* (*contains iron to support normal cognitive development) is a tailored* drink for toddlers.
  • The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time. Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts are devoted to bringing you and your toddler the latest scientific discoveries our research has to offer. Inspired by 50 years of early life nutrition research we have gone a step further to develop Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk, a tailored milk drink for toddlers, which is also suitable in combination with breastfeeding.
  • The experts at Aptaclub are here for you, to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
  • UK: 0800 996 1000 (8:00-20:00 Monday - Friday) Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk to contact us via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Live Chat
  • ROI : 1 800 22 12 34 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday) www.aptaclub.ie or ask@aptaclub.ie
  • Supporting you on your toddler's journey - Just 2x150ml beakers each day of Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk is one way to help support your toddler's nutrient intake in combination with a varied, balanced diet.
  • Every Little Step Counts
  • - Factory is 100% powered by renewable electricity and sends zero waste to landfill
  • - Fully recyclable pack. Click the scoop back into the lid before recycling.
  • We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands. Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
  • Aptamil Profutura is now called Aptamil Advanced
  • New name, New look, Same recipe
  • Toddler Milk
  • Suitable in combination with breastfeeding
  • Vitamins A, B2, C, Omega-3 LCP
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
  • Palm Oil Free Oil Blend
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone

Information

Ingredients

Dairy-Based Blend (of which 21% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin, Whey Products (Demineralised Whey, Whey Concentrate) (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Inositol, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin E, Calcium Carbonate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before: See base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing Your Toddler's Drink
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow preparation and storage instructions may make your toddler ill.
  • We recommend giving your toddler about 2 x 150ml beakers of Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk a day, as part of a varied, balanced diet. Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk is formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of toddlers from 1 year onwards.
  • Approx. 1 beaker: No. of level scoops per drink (1 scoop = 5g): 5; Quantity of water per drink: 150ml, 5fl. oz
  • Important: Always use the scoop provided; please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
  • 1 Measure 150ml or 5fl.oz of boiled, cooled water into a clean beaker.
  • 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 3 Place the clean lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
  • 4 Check temperature and serve immediately.
  • Important Feeding Advice
  • Make up each drink as required.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up drinks, discard unfinished drinks as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your toddler's drink.
  • Toddlers should be supervised at all times when feeding.
  • Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml prepared drink
Energy273kJ
-65kcal
Fat2.6g
of which, saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate8.7g
of which, sugars6.9g
Fibre0.9g
Protein1.3g
Salt0.06g
Vitamin A48.8µg (12%*)
Vitamin D33.1µg (44%*)
Vitamin E1.0mg TE (20%*)
Vitamin K15.1µg (43%*)
Vitamin C15mg (33%*)
Riboflavin (B2)0.23mg (33%*)
Vitamin B120.40µg (50%*)
Biotin1.6µg (16%*)
Pantothenic acid0.58mg (19%*)
Potassium150mg (15%*)
Calcium120mg (22%*)
Phosphorus96.2mg (17%*)
Iron1.2mg (15%*)
Iodine19.9µg (25%*)
GOS/FOS°1.2g
2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL)0.02
LCPs†0.026
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.016g
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Other nutrients-
*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children-
°Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides-
†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
View all Toddler/Growing Up Baby Milk From 12 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

19 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Aptamil

5 stars

I buy this baby Toddler milk the baby love it . I like the way my baby love it I buy again

Good product

5 stars

Bought this product on offer for my niece. She likes drinking it and is a good replacement to mother milk. Will recommend it to others

Brilliant

5 stars

Fantastic milk. Really easy and simple. Bought whilst on offer.

Best formula

5 stars

Best for my baby's tummy and good quality formula.

Amazing!

4 stars

My son enjoyed the milk, no fuss glugled it down.Not too thick milk either which was pleaseing. This was brought as part of a promotion.

Follow on

5 stars

My son transitioned on to this milk with no problem. Its easy to make up usi by the instructions

Good quality formula

3 stars

My little one likes this formula most! Despite the good product, the price is very steep and would not be a regular purchase.

My toddler wasn’t keen

3 stars

My toddler usually has full fat milk but we always keen some powdered Cow & Gate in the house. We took this on holiday but he refused to drink it which wasn’t ideal. From my perspective the smell wasn’t very nice either. Maybe others would enjoy

Excellent

5 stars

Morning, noon and night our baby loves this. Not her usual brand but even more impressive she loves it.

Easy to mix formula milk and handy to have

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion - Lovely smooth formula milk, never tried this brand before but pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat so would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here