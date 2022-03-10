Viennetta Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream 650Ml

Yule log viennetta
I love viennetta but I must say the Yule log is my new favourite perfect flavour ice cream at an amazing price absolutely is a must try product if you like the other flavours in this range I promise you won't be disappointed
Not again
Quality was ok, but there was little chocolate taste!
Very nice
A very nice flavoured ice cream bar layered with dark crisp chocolate,a melt in your mouth treat.The chocolate is dark chocolate layered in-between vanilla ice cream.A special treat for all the family
Decadence on a budget
We loved it!! For the price and the flavour quality, it's great value for money. Appreciate the little star details to make it extra festive. Will be buying again!
It was brilliant - keep it on all year.!!!
Indulgence at its best
Gorgeous dark chocolate layers Rich creamy ice cream with white chocolate on top. This was a real show stopper Christmas day. Loved the iconic crack when I sliced into it. My only complaint is I'd of liked a bigger version. With it being Christmas we had to buy 2 to make sure everyone had a slice
Delicious
This was by far the one of the best viennetta next to the biscoff one We have ever tried!! It was so chocolatey and the ice cream was so creamy the crunchy chocolate layers were perfect. It looked really festive and tasted delicious!
Yummy!!
Love a Vienetta! This went down so well with all the family...not a complaint in sight (except for having a full belly hahaa). Tastes just like a traditional choccy yule log with gorgeous creamy ice cream. Can't fault it really it's so yummy!
Delicious.
A delicious alternative to heavy Christmas pudding on the day, everyone loved it. Very chocolately, not too sweet and very pretty to serve. Only thing; it says "Serves 7" which is ridiculous. We got 5 portions and they weren't over-generous. Snap it up if there's any left on sale and let's hope they bring it back next year.