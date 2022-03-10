We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Viennetta Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream 650Ml

image 1 of Viennetta Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream 650Ml
£1.65
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream (5% cocoa) and vanilla ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers (11%) with white and dark chocolate stars (0.5%).
  • Treat yourself and your family to a delicious Viennetta Limited Edition Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream Dessert. The iconic shape of Viennetta ice cream now comes in a limited edition flavour, Chocolate Yule Log: a combination of rich chocolate and vanilla ice cream, layered with indulgent crisp chocolate flavour layers and topped with white and dark chocolate star sprinkles. The unmistakable crack of Viennetta is more than enough to make mouths water. This unique frozen dessert, without any artificial colours or flavourings, is made for sharing with family and friends. It's the perfect treat for making precious moments together memorable. There are ~7 servings in one Viennetta log, so it’s perfect for sharing. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer. Try this limited edition Viennetta today and experience its delicious taste and unique texture. If you like our Chocolate Yule Log, why not try other flavours, like our classic Viennetta Vanilla or Mint? The original Viennetta ice cream dessert was first created in 1982 in the UK, and it has been a family favourite ever since. Viennetta's unique shape was a creative innovation in ice cream technology and it has been a part of marking family moments or special occasions, generation upon generation.
  • Treat yourself with the Viennetta Limited Edition Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream Dessert
  • Chocolate and vanilla ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers topped with white and dark chocolate star sprinkles
  • This frozen dessert comes in our classic, unique Viennetta shape featuring wave after wave of soft ice cream flowing over delightfully crisp chocolate flavour layers
  • Our Limited Edition Chocolate Yule Log Ice Cream Dessert contains ~7 portions, perfect for sharing with family and friends
  • Viennetta Chocolate Yule Log contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Viennetta ice cream has been made for sharing since 1982
  • Pack size: 650ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut fat, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, water, glucose syrup, cocoa powder, whey solids (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), cocoa mass, cocoa butter, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), whole MILK powder, natural flavouring. May contain: nuts and soy

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1850 444 424

Net Contents

650 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1033 kJ486 kJ
Energy (kcal)247 kcal116 kcal
Fat (g)14 g6.8 g
of which saturates (g)13 g5.9 g
Carbohydrate (g)26 g12 g
of which sugars (g)21 g9.7 g
Protein (g)2.8 g1.3 g
Salt (g)0.1 g0.04 g
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 7 portions)--
Yule log viennetta

5 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

I love viennetta but I must say the Yule log is my new favourite perfect flavour ice cream at an amazing price absolutely is a must try product if you like the other flavours in this range I promise you won't be disappointed

Not again

2 stars

Quality was ok, but there was little chocolate taste!

Very nice

4 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

A very nice flavoured ice cream bar layered with dark crisp chocolate,a melt in your mouth treat.The chocolate is dark chocolate layered in-between vanilla ice cream.A special treat for all the family

Decadence on a budget

5 stars

We loved it!! For the price and the flavour quality, it's great value for money. Appreciate the little star details to make it extra festive. Will be buying again!

It was brilliant - keep it on all year.!!!

5 stars

It was brilliant - keep it on all year.!!!

Indulgence at its best

5 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

Gorgeous dark chocolate layers Rich creamy ice cream with white chocolate on top. This was a real show stopper Christmas day. Loved the iconic crack when I sliced into it. My only complaint is I'd of liked a bigger version. With it being Christmas we had to buy 2 to make sure everyone had a slice

Indulgence at its best

5 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

Delicious

5 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

This was by far the one of the best viennetta next to the biscoff one We have ever tried!! It was so chocolatey and the ice cream was so creamy the crunchy chocolate layers were perfect. It looked really festive and tasted delicious!

Yummy!!

5 stars

Review from VIENNETTA

Love a Vienetta! This went down so well with all the family...not a complaint in sight (except for having a full belly hahaa). Tastes just like a traditional choccy yule log with gorgeous creamy ice cream. Can't fault it really it's so yummy!

Delicious.

5 stars

A delicious alternative to heavy Christmas pudding on the day, everyone loved it. Very chocolately, not too sweet and very pretty to serve. Only thing; it says "Serves 7" which is ridiculous. We got 5 portions and they weren't over-generous. Snap it up if there's any left on sale and let's hope they bring it back next year.

1-10 of 35 reviews

