Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express 200Ml

BONDI SANDS S/TAN FOAM 1 HOUR EXP 200ML

Ready when you are, our Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam will leave your skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour. Hydrating the skin with every application, this lightweight tanning formula will leave your skin with a long lasting natural looking tan for hydrated, glowing skin.

Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.

The Australian tan Salon quality Dual action formula Fragrance free Australian made Cruelty free and vegan

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Polysorbate 20, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, CI 14700 (FD&C Red No.4), PEG-12 Dimethicone, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No.5), Benzyl Alcohol, CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1), PEG-12 Allyl Ether, PEG-12, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage