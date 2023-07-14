We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express 200Ml

4.3(80)
£17.00

£8.50/100ml

Vegan

BONDI SANDS S/TAN FOAM 1 HOUR EXP 200ML
Ready when you are, our Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam will leave your skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour. Hydrating the skin with every application, this lightweight tanning formula will leave your skin with a long lasting natural looking tan for hydrated, glowing skin.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanSalon qualityDual action formulaFragrance freeAustralian madeCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Polysorbate 20, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, CI 14700 (FD&C Red No.4), PEG-12 Dimethicone, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No.5), Benzyl Alcohol, CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1), PEG-12 Allyl Ether, PEG-12, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.Step 2 Pump foam applicator firmly. Apply Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam liberally to a Bondi Sands Application Mitt. Use a long, sweeping motion to apply to legs, arms and body. Use remaining residue on mitt to apply to face, elbows and knees.Step 3 Rinse skin after one hour for a long lasting dark tan. For the darkest tan leave foam on skin for two-three hours. Shower with warm water and gently pat skin dry.Time: 30 Minutes; Level of colour: Light / MediumTime: 1 Hour; Level of colour: DarkTime: 2-3 Hours; Level of colour: Darkest

