Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief Ibuprofen & Paracetamol 16 Pack

Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief Ibuprofen & Paracetamol 16 Pack
This product is intended to treat pain that has not been relieved by ibuprofen or paracetamol when used individually. Read enclosed leaflet before taking this product. Each tablet contains: Ibuprofen 200 mg and Paracetamol 500 mg.
Ibuprofen & paracetamol

Net Contents

16 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

For use only after trying ibuprofen or paracetamol firstWhen to Take This Product:For the first day of treatment, try either ibuprofen or paracetamol individually in accordance with the product instructions. If the pain has not been relieved then the next day you can start taking this product.For Relief From:- Headache- Dental pain- Cold and flu symptoms- Period pain- Rheumatic and muscular pain- Sore throat and fever- Back ache- MigraineDosage:For oral administration and short term use only. Adults over 18 years old and elderly: take 1 tablet (or 2 if required), up to 3 times daily with food. Leave 6 hours between doses. Do not exceed 6 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give to children under 18 years. If your symptoms persist for more than 3 days or worsen, consult your healthcare professional.

Lower age limit

18 Years

