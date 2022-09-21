We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vimto Cherry Raspberry & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Vimto Cherry Raspberry & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L
£2.00
£0.20/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
17kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.
  • Bursting with the real fruitiness of cherry, raspberry, blackcurrant and the goodness of vitamin D**.
  • **Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
  • Making water refreshingly different since 1908.
  • Unmistakably Vimto.
  • Vimto is a Registered Trade Mark of Nichols PLC.
  • No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Source of Vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1L
Information

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Blackcurrant, Cherry, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot and Blackcurrant), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Vitamin D

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.For best before end see neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part Vimto awesomeness... with 4 parts water
  • Add more water for toddlers

Number of uses

20 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml diluted product
Energy7kJ/2kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.2g
of which sugars0.2g
Protein0g
Salt0.02g
Vitamin D0.375µg (7.5% RI*)
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal-
View all Squash

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good fruity drink. Different, reasonable price.

5 stars

Good fruity drink. Different, reasonable price.

Loving it!

4 stars

This is a very nice new Vimto mix and I love it!

