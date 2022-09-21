Vimto Cherry Raspberry & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

Good fruity drink. Different, reasonable price.
Good fruity drink. Different, reasonable price.
Loving it!
This is a very nice new Vimto mix and I love it!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ/2kcal
Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Blackcurrant, Cherry, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot and Blackcurrant), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Vitamin D
Store cool and out of sunlight.For best before end see neck of bottle.
20 Servings
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml diluted product
|Energy
|7kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|Vitamin D
|0.375µg (7.5% RI*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
