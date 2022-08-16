Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg

Great flavour,quality and taste
Great quality flavour and taste and helped my digestion recover from a foreign trip
great taste great price
put on cerials or with fruit, does need stiring when opened first time.
A good pouring yogurt for breakfast fruit
This is a good pouring yogurt for breakfast fruit and once you’ve battled into the cover, the lid snaps on and off easily
Good quality and taste and extremely good value, I previously bought Onken which has increased significantly in price!