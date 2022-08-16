We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg

5(4)Write a review
Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 1Kg
£1.65
£0.16/100g

Per 100g

Energy
222kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Fat free natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great flavour,quality and taste

5 stars

Great quality flavour and taste and helped my digestion recover from a foreign trip

great taste great price

5 stars

put on cerials or with fruit, does need stiring when opened first time.

A good pouring yogurt for breakfast fruit

5 stars

This is a good pouring yogurt for breakfast fruit and once you’ve battled into the cover, the lid snaps on and off easily

Good quality and taste and extremely good value, I

5 stars

Good quality and taste and extremely good value, I previously bought Onken which has increased significantly in price!

