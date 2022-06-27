We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Oggs Brownie Bites 126G

3.9(17)Write a review
Oggs Brownie Bites 126G
£ 2.25
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Brownie Bites with Dark Chocolate Chips
  • There Are No Eggs in Our Recipes so Every Pack Sold Gives More Chickens the Day Off
  • To find out more about the positive impact we're trying to make, visit us at www.loveoggs.com
  • "The Best Brownie Bites Out There"
  • Hugo Worsley, Instagram
  • Less CO2*
  • *No Dairy or Eggs in Our Recipes Means Less CO2
  • The OGGS liquid egg alternative used in this product generates 5 x less CO2 to a large egg. So for every 1 kg of eggs replaced, we save enough CO2 to boil your kettle 21 times!
  • More Oggs® Flavours Available
  • Have You Tried...
  • Millionaire Bites
  • Epac flexible packaging
  • Irresistibly Fudgy Treats
  • Recyclable packaging
  • 58kcal per bite
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 126G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Oggs® Aquafaba (Water, Chickpea Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 8% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (E322, E476)), Humectant: Glycerine, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory handling Nuts, Sulphites, Egg & Milk Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

9 Servings

Name and address

  • Baked for:
  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Rd.,
  • SW8 3JX.

Return to

  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Rd.,
  • SW8 3JX.
  • loveoggs.com

Net Contents

126g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bite approx (14g)
Energy 1741kJ244kJ
-416kcal58kcal
Fat 19.3g2.7g
of which saturates 7.5g1g
Carbohydrate 54.0g7.6g
of which sugars 37.9g5.3g
Fibre 3.4g0.5g
Protein 4.8g0.7g
Salt 0.29g0.04g
9 servings--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

17 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Crunchy outside and moist middle

5 stars

Love these, tiny bites of vegan heaven and not overloaded with sugar

Okay but not great

3 stars

OK but sickly will not buy again

Rich and chocolatey

5 stars

I really enjoyed these. Although they are small, I only needed a couple to satisfy my chocolate craving. I found the texture just right, and the flavour was rich.

Healthy version of brownies!

5 stars

I like these, but not every member of my family does, so depends on your preference really. I would rather eat these brownies instead of normal ones, as they are not too sweet, but still full of brownie flavour. I definitely do not feel guilty having them for dessert.

Very chocolatey

5 stars

These are addictive, they taste very chocolatey and are perfect bite size pieces. Can't tell that they're vegan

Tasty chocolatey bites

4 stars

I quite enjoyed Oggs brownie bites and found them very moerish. A bit pricey for the amount you get though.

These are ok but not my fav brownie bites. They w

3 stars

These are ok but not my fav brownie bites. They were slightly too dry for me, could do with some more moistness to them. I still managed to eat them all but I wasn't rushing to get them out of the cupboard.

Better than I expected!

5 stars

Given the reviews I wasn't super sure but I really liked them. Not too sweet and great that they're vegan :)

I am expected to be more delicious, but they are

3 stars

I am expected to be more delicious, but they are just good. I liked it because they are vegan, but the taste is not so waaaw.

Delicious

5 stars

These have a nice gooey and fudgy texture and a delicious, intense chocolate taste. Although they are small, eating a couple in one go is plenty as they are surprisingly filling! I love that these are vegan, too.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here