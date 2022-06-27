Oggs Brownie Bites 126G

Crunchy outside and moist middle
Love these, tiny bites of vegan heaven and not overloaded with sugar
Okay but not great
OK but sickly will not buy again
Rich and chocolatey
I really enjoyed these. Although they are small, I only needed a couple to satisfy my chocolate craving. I found the texture just right, and the flavour was rich.
Healthy version of brownies!
I like these, but not every member of my family does, so depends on your preference really. I would rather eat these brownies instead of normal ones, as they are not too sweet, but still full of brownie flavour. I definitely do not feel guilty having them for dessert.
Very chocolatey
These are addictive, they taste very chocolatey and are perfect bite size pieces. Can't tell that they're vegan
Tasty chocolatey bites
I quite enjoyed Oggs brownie bites and found them very moerish. A bit pricey for the amount you get though.
These are ok but not my fav brownie bites. They were slightly too dry for me, could do with some more moistness to them. I still managed to eat them all but I wasn't rushing to get them out of the cupboard.
Better than I expected!
Given the reviews I wasn't super sure but I really liked them. Not too sweet and great that they're vegan :)
I am expected to be more delicious, but they are just good. I liked it because they are vegan, but the taste is not so waaaw.
Delicious
These have a nice gooey and fudgy texture and a delicious, intense chocolate taste. Although they are small, eating a couple in one go is plenty as they are surprisingly filling! I love that these are vegan, too.